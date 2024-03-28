Putin Announces 2025 Launch for Revamped Russian Tourism Project, Eyes Global Appeal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set the stage for a significant transformation within Russia's tourism sector, earmarking the beginning of 2025 for the rollout of a revamped national tourism project. This initiative, which builds on the preliminary successes achieved since its 2021 inception, aims to not only enhance domestic travel but also to amplify Russia's allure on the international stage.

Strategic Revival and Funding

The announcement, made during a meeting focused on the development of year-round resorts, underscores the Kremlin's ambition to elevate Russia's profile as a prime destination for travelers. Putin highlighted the impressive growth in tourist numbers to regions such as Dagestan, the Altai Republic, Adygea, and the Leningrad region, attributing this success to the project's innovative approaches and tools. With a substantial allocation of at least 403 billion rubles from the federal budget, the 2025-2030 timeline for this national project signals a robust commitment to reshaping Russia's tourism landscape.

Targeted Development and Marketing

Under the leadership of Nikita Kondratyev, the project's director, the initiative will focus on doubling the influx of international tourists within six years. Strategies include streamlining entry processes, ensuring comfortable accommodations, and executing a cohesive marketing campaign under the 'Discover Russia' brand. These efforts are designed to showcase the country's vast and varied offerings, from its historical landmarks and cultural heritage to its natural wonders, catering to a diverse array of interests and age groups.

The renewed focus on tourism is expected to yield significant economic and social benefits, enhancing local economies and creating new opportunities for business and employment. By developing routes and attractions that appeal to families and individuals alike, Russia aims to position itself as a versatile destination that can offer something unique for every traveler.