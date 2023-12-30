en English
Sustainability

Post-Pandemic Tourism Surge: A Boon or Bane?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:03 am EST
The world is witnessing a rapid surge in tourism as we step into the post-pandemic era. After being confined within their homes for an extended period, people have turned to travel as a means of liberation. This has led to an overwhelming number of tourists flocking to popular destinations such as Amsterdam, Bali, and Venice. However, this sudden influx has raised concerns about sustainability and the impact on the quality of life for local residents.

Tourism Boom: A Double-edged Sword

As the tourism industry rebounds, it is on track to rake in 9.5 trillion in 2023, reaching 95% of pre-pandemic levels. While this resurgence is a much-needed boost for the global economy, it is not without its drawbacks. The sudden rise in tourist numbers has led to pressing issues such as noise pollution, strain on public resources, and overpopulation in popular tourist hotspots. For instance, Amsterdam has had to resort to measures such as increased tourist taxes and bans on certain behaviors to combat the problem of ‘nuisance tourists.’

Travel Trends: Shift Towards Experiential Travel

In the wake of the pandemic, there has been a marked shift in consumer spending towards experiences rather than products. This trend is clearly evident in the bike-related travel sector, which has witnessed significant growth. The global cycle tourism market size reached 117 billion in 2022 and is expected to double by 2030. Companies are tapping into this potential by offering self-guided trips and organizing events that appeal to a diverse demographic.

Impact on Local Communities

The tourism surge has had a mixed impact on local communities. On one hand, it has led to a boom in short-term rental listings, with a 195% increase noted in places like Sheridan County. However, this has also resulted in potential risks of oversaturating the market and taking affordable housing options away from long-term renters. The challenge lies in managing this surge in a way that preserves the well-being of locals while still welcoming visitors.

In the midst of this tourism boom, it’s crucial for destinations to strike a balance between catering to the influx of visitors and preserving the quality of life for their local residents. As the world continues to navigate its way out of the pandemic, the need for sustainable, responsible tourism has never been more important.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

