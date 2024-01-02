en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Phnom Penh’s Skyline: Rising High on Economic Growth and Development

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Phnom Penh’s Skyline: Rising High on Economic Growth and Development

The skyline of Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s bustling capital, is undergoing a remarkable transformation. The city, once known for its low-rise colonial charm, is now bristling with skyscrapers that point towards a future of urban sophistication and economic growth. This rapid change is due to an influx of development and investment that has seen the emergence of mixed-development buildings, condos, hotels, and malls.

Reaching for the Stars: Phnom Penh’s Skyline

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) maintains a list of the world’s tallest buildings. Currently, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai takes the crown, towering over the globe at a staggering 828 meters. In Asia, China dominates the list, boasting fifteen of the tallest skyscrapers. Dubai also makes a strong showing, with the most number of buildings in the top fifty.

However, Phnom Penh is not far behind. The city is home to eight structures that tower over 200 meters. The tallest completed building in the city is the Morgan Enmaison 2, which soars at 243.8 meters. It is closely followed by The Peak Shangri-la Tower and Urban Village Sky Prime Tower.

Upcoming Giants: J Tower 3 and OCIC Koh Norea Project

The city’s vertical expansion doesn’t stop there. Several tall buildings are presently under construction or proposed. One such project is the J Tower 3, which is expected to reach over 300 meters upon completion. This would place it comfortably among ASEAN’s top eight tallest structures. Another ambitious project is the OCIC Koh Norea Project, which, if completed, will scale over 500 meters. This would make it one of the tallest buildings in the world.

However, it’s important to note that not all announced projects see the light of day. For instance, the construction of the Naga World 3 Tower has been postponed indefinitely. The reality of development and construction is that it’s fraught with challenges and uncertainties. Yet, the construction boom in Phnom Penh shows no signs of slowing down. Predictions suggest that by 2030, the city’s skyline will reach new heights, literally and figuratively.

Economic Implications

This construction boom has significant implications for Cambodia’s economy. For instance, the J Tower 3 project alone is estimated to be worth over US $150 million. Moreover, the country has seen a surge in tourism revenue, with the sale of Angkor tickets bringing in a remarkable US $37,198,988 in 2023. This marked a 222.68% increase compared to the previous year. This revenue, earned from 798,069 foreign tourists, reflects the growing allure of Cambodia as a travel destination.

Phnom Penh’s evolving skyline is more than just an aesthetic change. It signals the city’s—and by extension, the country’s—growing economic power and global relevance. It’s a concrete testament to Cambodia’s relentless drive towards modernity and progress.

0
Asia Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Personal Integrity to Global Tragedy: A New Year Unfolds

By Muhammad Jawad

Rebound and Resilience: The Changing Landscape of Global Tourism

By BNN Correspondents

Unexpected Deaths of Prominent Figures Causes Stir in China

By Bijay Laxmi

Version 1.6 Update for Honkai: Star Rail Transforms Daily Training Experience

By Salman Khan

Vietnam's Economy in 2023: A Tale of Resilience Amid Challenges ...
@Asia · 1 hour
Vietnam's Economy in 2023: A Tale of Resilience Amid Challenges ...
heart comment 0
China’s New Year’s Day Holiday: A Beacon of Economic Recovery in 2024

By Muthana Al-Najjar

China's New Year's Day Holiday: A Beacon of Economic Recovery in 2024
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) Market Set to Reach USD 7527.9 Million by 2029

By Saboor Bayat

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) Market Set to Reach USD 7527.9 Million by 2029
AFP Makes Significant Strides Against Communist Insurgency in 2023

By Waqas Arain

AFP Makes Significant Strides Against Communist Insurgency in 2023
CDB Aviation to Lease Airbus A330-300 Aircraft to Thai Airways Amid Growing Travel Demand

By Justice Nwafor

CDB Aviation to Lease Airbus A330-300 Aircraft to Thai Airways Amid Growing Travel Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
15 seconds
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
19 seconds
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
29 seconds
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
30 seconds
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
30 seconds
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance
30 seconds
Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance
Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers
30 seconds
Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers
Manipur Chief Minister Warns of Severe Government Measures Amid Unrest
30 seconds
Manipur Chief Minister Warns of Severe Government Measures Amid Unrest
Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation
35 seconds
Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
16 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
20 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
23 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
56 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
59 mins
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
Inaugural NRB Day: Honoring Exemplary Contributions of Non-Resident Bangladeshis
1 hour
Inaugural NRB Day: Honoring Exemplary Contributions of Non-Resident Bangladeshis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app