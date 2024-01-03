en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Pennsylvania Amplifies EV Adoption with Robust Charging Infrastructure

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
Pennsylvania Amplifies EV Adoption with Robust Charging Infrastructure

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is in full swing as sales cross an unprecedented milestone of 1 million vehicles this fall. Various automakers are aligning their future with this green transition, setting ambitious goals to switch entirely to electric models by 2030. Pennsylvania, recognizing the inevitable rise of EVs, has initiated the development of robust charging infrastructure to support this growth.

Pennsylvania’s Proactive Steps

The state has announced 56 projects under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. Fueled by $171.5 million from the federal Inflation Reduction Act, these projects aim to install chargers along major highways, facilitating seamless EV travel. Pennsylvania is in the vanguard of this shift, being one of the first eight states to release NEVI funds. The state currently boasts 1,594 chargers with a total of 3,973 ports.

Surge in EV Registrations

Pennsylvania has witnessed a notable surge in EV registrations, which have increased by 35.7%. From March through October, 59,332 EVs were registered, excluding hybrids and plug-in hybrids. This uptick underscores the growing acceptance of EVs among consumers and the need for adequate charging infrastructure.

Challenges and Future Plans

As promising as the EV surge is, Pennsylvania faces a complex task. The demand for EV charging infrastructure is more intricate than fueling stations for combustion engines. The state grapples with striking a balance between the deployment of Level 2 and DC fast chargers. The distribution of charging infrastructure also mirrors political leanings, with applications for charger grants emanating from various parts of the state.

Pennsylvania is looking forward to the operationalization of new charging stations potentially by 2024 or 2025. It is also participating in a second round of NEVI grants focusing on filling highway gaps. The efforts to expand charging infrastructure are ongoing, attempting to keep pace with the rising EV adoption and sales that may constitute more than 30% of the market in the upcoming years.

0
Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges

By Safak Costu

Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport Marks 17% Growth Amid Major Infrastructure Projects in Guwahati

By Rafia Tasleem

Government Officials to Meet Steam Packet Over Industrial Dispute

By BNN Correspondents

Taiwan Railway's New Uniforms Spark Controversy Over Design Aesthetics

By Rafia Tasleem

Dubai Ruler Establishes 'Parkin' to Revolutionize Parking Operations ...
@Business · 40 mins
Dubai Ruler Establishes 'Parkin' to Revolutionize Parking Operations ...
heart comment 0
Indonesia in Spotlight: Military Ranking, Traffic Issues, and Post-Celebration Cleanup

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia in Spotlight: Military Ranking, Traffic Issues, and Post-Celebration Cleanup
TFI Warns Against Scam Page Selling Leap Card Subscriptions

By BNN Correspondents

TFI Warns Against Scam Page Selling Leap Card Subscriptions
Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital Acquire Zeaborn Ship Management: A Strategic Move to Bolster Joint Venture

By Wojciech Zylm

Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital Acquire Zeaborn Ship Management: A Strategic Move to Bolster Joint Venture
Storm Henk Wreaks Havoc in Essex, Disrupts Rail and Road Travel

By Waqas Arain

Storm Henk Wreaks Havoc in Essex, Disrupts Rail and Road Travel
Latest Headlines
World News
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
55 seconds
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
56 seconds
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
2 mins
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
2 mins
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
2 mins
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
2 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
3 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
3 mins
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
4 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app