Palm Beach Zoo's Enchanting Zoo Lights Event: A Celebration and Conservation Initiative

The Palm Beach Zoo is brimming with festive spirit as it lights up the night with its fifth annual Zoo Lights event. A charming holiday attraction, this year's event showcases almost a million twinkling lights and various captivating displays. The event offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the zoo in a whole new light, quite literally.

Advertisment

WPTV Partners with Palm Beach Zoo

A significant highlight of this year's event is the partnership between WPTV and the Palm Beach Zoo. This collaboration has resulted in the creation of the 'Wildlife Heroes' series, an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the zoo's conservation efforts. This unique series aligns with the zoo's mission to protect wildlife and offers viewers an intimate look into the zoo's profound impact on conservation.

Behind the Lights: A Look into the Planning and Execution

Advertisment

Jason Witmer, the director of facilities and grounds at the Palm Beach Zoo, provided insights into the extensive planning and labor that goes into creating the magical light displays. Among the new displays this year, the animated tree and the special coral exhibit on Baker Lake stand out. The coral exhibit is especially noteworthy as it showcases the zoo's coral conservation program, reflecting the zoo's commitment to wildlife preservation.

Conservation with Celebration: The Deeper Purpose

While the event is undeniably festive and delightful, it serves a greater purpose. Each ticket sold contributes to wildlife conservation, making Zoo Lights not just an enchanting experience but also a noble cause. The event begins on a Friday and will run until January 7. Ticket prices start at $15 for children and $20 for adults, with special discounts for zoo members, making it an affordable and rewarding way to contribute to wildlife conservation.