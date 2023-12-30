en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Overtourism: The Unseen Impact of the Tourism Boom

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:31 am EST
Overtourism: The Unseen Impact of the Tourism Boom

As the world begins to recover from the pandemic, the surge in tourism has brought with it a new challenge: overtourism. Popular destinations such as Amsterdam, Bali, and Venice are seeing an unprecedented influx of visitors, putting a strain on local infrastructure and public resources. This has sparked a global conversation on the sustainability of tourism and the need for more responsible travel practices.

Overtourism: A Growing Concern

The phenomenon of overtourism is not a new one, but it has been exacerbated in recent years due to factors such as the rise of city tourism, the influence of social media, and a lack of regulation by local and national governments. It is a complex issue that has implications not just for the communities affected, but also for the environment. Countries like France and Croatia have started launching campaigns to divert tourists to less frequented areas, while some cities are introducing new tourist taxes to support local infrastructure and affordable housing.

The Impact of Overtourism

The Mediterranean region, the most visited coastline in the world, is bracing for an estimated 626 million visitors next year. This influx of tourists can make towns unliveable for locals and have detrimental impacts on the environment. Yet, the economic impact of tourism cannot be overlooked. It contributes 1.6 trillion to Europe’s economy and employs 34.7 million people. However, the current tourism model is considered broken, as the benefits have not been evenly distributed among local communities.

Addressing the Issue of Overtourism

Many destinations have begun to take measures to combat overtourism. Amsterdam, for instance, has targeted young British males as nuisance tourists and has implemented ordinances to reduce mass tourism. Greece has introduced a cap on the number of visitors to the Acropolis and popular islands. Travelers are being advised to visit these destinations during the off-peak months to evade the crowds. Yet, the question remains: Does the issue of overtourism affect your decision to visit these popular sites?

0
Automotive Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lexus Makes an Impressive Comeback in Australia with Sales Nearly Doubling

By Geeta Pillai

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown: A Sneak Peek into the 2024 Supercar

By Rafia Tasleem

2023 in Review: Top 10 Futuristic Technologies that Redefined the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Stirs Excitement Among Auto Enthusiasts

By Wojciech Zylm

Safety Concerns Loom as Popular MG5 Sedan Scores Zero Stars in ANCAP C ...
@Australia · 1 hour
Safety Concerns Loom as Popular MG5 Sedan Scores Zero Stars in ANCAP C ...
heart comment 0
Revving Up the Streets: The New Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine

By BNN Correspondents

Revving Up the Streets: The New Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certification

By BNN Correspondents

Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certification
Porsche’s Special Edition Models: Unveiling the 911 Dakar, 911 S T, and 911 Sport Classic

By Wojciech Zylm

Porsche's Special Edition Models: Unveiling the 911 Dakar, 911 S T, and 911 Sport Classic
2024: Australia Braces for a Wave of Electric Vehicles

By Geeta Pillai

2024: Australia Braces for a Wave of Electric Vehicles
Latest Headlines
World News
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
10 seconds
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
22 seconds
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
26 seconds
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
2 mins
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
2 mins
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
3 mins
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment
New Jersey Devils Secure Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Ottawa Senators 6-2
3 mins
New Jersey Devils Secure Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Ottawa Senators 6-2
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app