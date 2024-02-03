Omni Hotels & Resorts Amps Up Guest Loyalty Program with Expanded Rewards

In a move to heighten guest loyalty, Omni Hotels & Resorts has significantly revamped its Select Guest Loyalty Program. The new system aims to reward guests for a more comprehensive range of experiences rather than just their room stay. This comes as part of an initiative to encourage guests to engage more with the resort's offerings such as dining, golfing, spa services, and other on-site activities.

Introducing Four Membership Tiers

To facilitate an enhanced rewards system, the revamped program introduces four membership tiers: Member, Insider, Champion, and Icon Status. Each tier provides escalating levels of recognition and amenities. The benefits range from welcome drinks and Wi-Fi to room upgrades, early check-in, and late check-out. Higher tiers offer more exclusive perks such as double Omni Credits accumulation and the ability to gift status to others.

Accumulating and Using Omni Credits

Status within the loyalty program is determined by total spending within a calendar year. Insider Status, the second tier of the program, starts at $1,000 in annual spending. Omni Credits are earned for each night stayed and for every $100 spent on property charges. The accumulation of a total of 100 Omni Credits can be exchanged for a complimentary night at any of Omni's locations.

Revamping Guest Experience

With these changes, Omni aims to enhance guest loyalty by making it easier and quicker to attain higher status and earn free nights. The program's redesign is a significant step in recognizing guests for their entire stay, making the process of achieving top-tier status faster and more achievable. It marks a shift towards acknowledging and rewarding all guest spending, reflecting a holistic approach to customer satisfaction.