Oklahoma City Zoo Adapts to Warm Weather, Welcomes Newborn Endangered Pups

In response to warmer weather forecasts resembling spring, the Oklahoma City Zoo has announced an adjustment to its operating hours. The zoo, which traditionally operates on limited public visiting hours from Thursday to Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during winter months, will transition to its regular daily schedule from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m., starting Wednesday. This shift comes ahead of the initially planned date of February 7.

Response to Recent Warm Temperatures

The decision to extend visiting hours comes as the area experiences a stretch of unexpectedly warm temperatures. The move allows visitors more opportunities to enjoy the zoo's diverse range of exhibits and attractions in comfortable, spring-like conditions. This early transition to the regular schedule also represents the zoo's adaptive approach to changes in weather patterns.

New Arrivals: Endangered African Painted Dog Pups

Adding to the attractions for visitors during these extended hours, the zoo has also announced the birth of six endangered African painted dog pups. This promising birth is a significant conservation effort as African painted dogs are an endangered species, with only a few thousand remaining in the wild. The zoo's successful breeding program contributes to the global efforts to protect and replenish this dwindling species, offering a beacon of hope for their survival.

Ensuring the Well-being of Animals

The change in operating hours and the welcoming of the new pups is a testament to the Oklahoma City Zoo's commitment to the welfare of its animals. By adjusting its schedule according to weather conditions, the zoo ensures the comfort and well-being of not just the newborn pups but all its inhabitants, thus providing an enriching experience for visitors while prioritizing animal care.