Nicaragua: The New Transit Point for Migrants Bypassing Darien Gap

In a sweeping shift in the migratory landscape, Nicaragua has emerged as a significant transit point for migrants from diverse corners of the world seeking to reach the United States. This new route bypasses the perilous Darien Gap jungle, long known for its treacherous landscape and crime-infested pathways. The shift towards air travel is fast becoming a significant trend, particularly among Cubans and African nationals.

Ortega’s Government: Facilitator of the Air Route?

Under the administration of President Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua is accused of deliberately promoting this alternative migration route. This is achieved by permitting migrants to fly directly into the country and then continue their journey overland towards the US border. This orchestrated movement is reportedly facilitated through a network of international air services, with over 500 charter flights documented between April and June alone. Private companies from Dubai are said to be training Nicaraguan officials for handling the necessary paperwork, thereby aiding the process.

The Airbus A340 Incident: A Revealing Case

An incident that brought this trend into sharp focus involved an Airbus A340, temporarily detained in Paris on suspicions of human trafficking. The 303 Indian nationals onboard had reportedly paid substantial sums to agents for their journey. Although eventually cleared and flown back to India, the incident highlighted the extent and complexity of this new migratory pattern. Nicaraguan authorities are believed to benefit financially from visa and landing fees.

Migration Trend: A Closer Look

Nicaragua, since lifting visa requirements in 2021, has been leveraged as a springboard by Cubans and Haitians. Countries like El Salvador and Colombia have noted similar patterns, with migrants using air travel to reach Nicaragua. While over half a million people crossed the Darien Gap in 2023, a majority being Venezuelans, the preference for air travel is growing. This new modus operandi brings to light the evolving strategies migrants employ to navigate the fraught path towards the United States.