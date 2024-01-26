New York Travel & Adventure Show: Expert Advice and Live Coverage to Fuel Your Travel Dreams

Mark your calendars, travel enthusiasts, for the New York Travel & Adventure Show – a coveted event offering expert advice and live coverage to aid in your vacation planning. Partnered with CBS New York, the event is poised to be a treasure trove of insights for attendees, with exclusive tips from keynote speaker Pauline Frommer, the editorial director of the Frommers Guides, and on-the-ground reporting from John Elliott of CBS New York.

Expert Guidance from a Travel Maven

Pauline Frommer, with her vast experience and deep understanding of the travel industry, will be the guiding light for visitors at the Jacob Javits Center. Sharing her best advice on saving money and simplifying the often daunting travel planning process, Frommer is set to make travel dreams less of a hassle and more of an adventure for those in attendance.

Live Coverage Amplifying the Experience

Further enhancing the value of the show, CBS New York's John Elliott will provide live coverage from the event. His on-the-ground reporting will offer real-time insights, giving attendees an even more comprehensive understanding of the travel tips and advice being shared at the event.

Turning Travel Dreams Into Reality

With the wealth of knowledge that the New York Travel & Adventure Show promises to offer, attendees can look forward to turning their travel aspirations into achievable plans. The event is not just about presenting information; it's about providing invaluable resources and expert guidance that can help people navigate the complexities of travel planning and make their dream vacations come to fruition.