en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

New Year’s Eve Spectacle Draws Record Tourist Influx in Hong Kong

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
New Year’s Eve Spectacle Draws Record Tourist Influx in Hong Kong

On the brink of a new year, Hong Kong emerged as a hotspot for globetrotters, witnessing a record-breaking footfall of 223,000 tourists in a single day. This historic surge in tourism, the highest in 2023, was spurred by the city’s grandest ever New Year’s Eve fireworks display, according to the Tourism Board. While the event was a spectacle that mesmerized many, it also triggered logistical obstacles, leaving numerous tourists stranded overnight at a train station, struggling to return to mainland China.

A Night To Remember

As the clock struck midnight, the city’s skyline was ablaze with the largest New Year’s Eve fireworks display ever arranged in Hong Kong. The vivid spectacle, illuminating the sky over Victoria Harbour, drew hordes of tourists, boosting the city’s economy and setting a benchmark for future celebrations.

The Flip Side Of The Coin

However, the impressive influx of tourists was not without its challenges. Many visitors found themselves stranded overnight at a train station, unable to return to mainland China due to logistical difficulties. The incident underscored the need for adequate infrastructure and planning to accommodate such an extraordinary surge in tourism activity.

A Record-Breaking New Year’s Eve

In addition to the unprecedented tourist influx, Hong Kong also experienced its warmest New Year’s Eve in 140 years, with the thermometer hitting 25.7 degrees Celsius. This shattered the previous record set in 1884, adding another feather to the city’s cap on the last day of the year. The historic high was attributed to weak winds along the Guangdong coast and is expected to give way to a northeast monsoon in the coming days.

The Immigration Department’s statistics further underscored the city’s appeal as a travel destination. Over the New Year holiday weekend, approximately 565,000 individuals crossed Hong Kong’s borders, reflecting the travel and tourism industry’s resilience and recovery following the global pandemic. The figures also highlighted the need for efficient and secure transportation infrastructure and streamlined immigration processes to meet the escalating demands of travelers.

0
Travel & Tourism
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Celebrations at Delhi's Iconic Locations Reflect the City's Vibrant Community Spirit

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year in Johannesburg: A Tale of Two Districts

By Mazhar Abbas

Rajma Chawal for ₹500 at Airport Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media

By BNN Correspondents

Hyderabad Police Announce Traffic Diversions for Numaish Exhibition

By Rafia Tasleem

Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal ...
@India · 22 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal ...
heart comment 0
London and Edinburgh Usher in 2024 with Grand Firework Displays

By BNN Correspondents

London and Edinburgh Usher in 2024 with Grand Firework Displays
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans

By BNN Correspondents

Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
Marrakech Holiday Nightmare: Liza Carmel’s Disastrous Experience with loveholidays

By BNN Correspondents

Marrakech Holiday Nightmare: Liza Carmel's Disastrous Experience with loveholidays
Navigating the Multilayered Maze of Marijuana Laws and Air Travel

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Navigating the Multilayered Maze of Marijuana Laws and Air Travel
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
19 seconds
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
48 seconds
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
56 seconds
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
57 seconds
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
2 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
2 mins
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
3 mins
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
4 mins
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm Charges
4 mins
Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm Charges
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
29 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
32 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
53 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
56 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
58 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
2 hours
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app