Travel & Tourism

New Year’s Day 2024 Marked by Traditional Icy Plunges Around the Globe

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
From Dunkirk, France to Boston, USA, the New Year 2024 was welcomed with a traditional plunge into icy waters by people around the globe. This ritualistic dive into cold water bodies marks the beginning of a new year, symbolizing vigor and renewal.

Global New Year’s Day Plunge Tradition

Individuals across various global locations willingly embraced the chill of the sea on New Year’s Day. This event forms part of an extensive tradition of polar bear plunges happening worldwide. Participants, often in groups, take a dip in cold water bodies during winter, either to commemorate the new year or to generate funds for charity.

Dunkirk, Boston, Rome, and New York Join the Plunge

In Dunkirk, Boston, Rome, and New York’s Coney Island, New Year’s Day was marked with similar icy plunges. While some saw it as a display of celebration, others perceived it as an act of bravery against the winter cold. For many, however, it has evolved into an annual tradition.

Charitable Fundraising and Celebration

More than 150 people in Scarborough, England, plunged into the chilly North Sea for an annual New Year’s Day dip, a town tradition for over two decades. The event, organized by Scarborough Lions Club, raises money for various charities. In Lake George, NY, the Polar Plunge, a New Year’s Day tradition since 1973, benefits The Springfield Shriners Hospital for Children and Lake George Volunteer Fire Department. Annual polar bear plunges in New York and Boston see swimmers wearing traditional swimwear, festive costumes and floats, with proceeds going towards local charities. In Canada, hundreds participated in the long-standing tradition of January 1 polar bear dips, raising $100,000 towards projects that provide clean water in developing countries.

Travel & Tourism
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

