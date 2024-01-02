en English
Travel & Tourism

Nebraska’s First Day Hike 2024: A Cold Yet Heartening Start to the New Year

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Nebraska’s First Day Hike 2024: A Cold Yet Heartening Start to the New Year

Welcoming the new year with a brisk stride into the great outdoors, Nebraskans partook in the annual First Day Hike event across 22 state parks. Despite the chill of the 15-degree weather, participants were undeterred, embracing the frosty morning to engage in outdoor activities and bask in the beauty of nature. The First Day Hike initiative, a decade-old tradition organized by the Nebraska Game and Parks, is part of a nationwide endeavor to encourage year-round state park visitation, including during the winter season.

Embracing the Frosty Morning

At North Platte’s Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area, a mile-long hike kicked off at 8 a.m., while Lake Maloney State Recreation Area hosted a shorter half-mile hike at 10 a.m. Representatives from the respective state parks and Nebraska Game and Parks led both hikes. Meghan Manary, a regional outdoor educator, guided hikers at Lake Maloney through a scavenger hunt for animal tracks and other natural phenomena.

Nature’s Scavenger Hunt

Participants were equipped with lists of items to discover, and some were handed binoculars to spot birds along the lake. The hikers found tracks of various wildlife, including opossums, raccoons, and rabbits, learning about the animals’ winter foraging behaviors in the process. After the hike, attendees warmed up by a campfire, indulging in s’mores prepared by the park staff.

Outdoor Activities as Family Bonding

One such family, the Behrhorsts, shared their experiences of participating in the First Day Hikes for two consecutive years. They expressed their appreciation for the opportunities it offers their children and their eagerness to continue this tradition. This sentiment underscores the importance of outdoor activities as a means of education and family bonding, even in the colder months.

Travel & Tourism
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

