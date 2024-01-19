Multiple Road Construction Projects Announced: Traffic Advisories Issued

The Department of Public Works (DPW) has unveiled a comprehensive plan detailing a series of construction projects and roadworks that are anticipated to significantly impact traffic patterns in different locations. The DPW is urging motorists to exercise caution while navigating through construction zones, abide by the posted speed limits, and pay heed to flaggers and construction signage.

Advisory on Alternate Routes and Travel Time Adjustments

In a bid to mitigate the potential disruption caused by the upcoming roadworks, the DPW is recommending motorists to consider alternate routes or adjust their travel times where possible. The suggested measures are aimed at alleviating the anticipated traffic congestion and ensuring a smoother flow of traffic during the construction phase.

Highlighting Specific Projects

Among the notable projects is the reconstruction and widening of Route 5 stretching from Route 2A to Route 17 in Santa Rita. Intermittent lane closures are expected during the project's duration. A full road closure has been announced on Route 14B (Ypao Road) in Tamuning for the construction of a new retaining wall and road widening, requiring motorists to use alternate routes. From January 22 to January 27, 2024, lane shifts and sporadic closures will occur on Route 14 due to resurfacing work.

Additional Roadworks and Lane Closures

Weekend lane closures are also slated on Route 1 and Route 3 for under pavement infrastructure retrofit surveys. Striping work on Route 1, from Route 11 to Naval Station, will result in intermittent lane closures during the week. Lastly, in Yigo, Chalan Tun Luis Takano will undergo pavement resurfacing, with sporadic lane closures expected during the preparation phase.

The DPW is earnestly requesting the public's cooperation, understanding, and patience during these extensive roadworks. The ultimate goal is to ensure safer, more efficient roadways for all motorists.