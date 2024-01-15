Motorcyclists’ 10,000-Mile Journey for Children’s Hospice

Two motorcyclists from Wirral, Derek Charlton and Paul Gee, are setting the pace for a daring and inspirational journey. The duo, aged 58 and 55 respectively, have embarked on a 10,000-mile motorcycle expedition from Merseyside to Cape Town. The purpose? Supporting the noble cause of Claire House Children’s Hospice. This is not merely a test of their endurance but a testament to their commitment to aiding seriously ill children.

Choosing the Road Less Traveled

Derek, the director of a property letting company, and Paul, a building contractor, could have chosen an easier route. But they elected the arduous west coast route, known for its challenging terrain and the complexities associated with traveling through certain countries. The journey, daunting as it may seem, was prompted by Derek’s inability to participate in the annual Wirral Egg Run, a charity event for bikers.

Adventures and Challenges En Route

Since their departure on January 2, the pair has encountered a series of challenges. The journey began with floods in France, followed by daunting winds and sand in the Western Sahara. But it’s not just the physical hurdles that they have to overcome. The complexity of securing visas is another significant challenge, making the journey a potential four-month-long adventure, expected to last until April.

The Human Element of Their Journey

Despite these formidable challenges, the bikers’ spirits remain high, thanks to the kindness of locals they’ve met along the way. More than the adventure, it’s the cause they support that fuels their motivation. The thought of aiding seriously ill children at Claire House is a powerful source of inspiration that keeps them going. Hannah Shannon from Claire House acknowledged their effort, expressing gratitude for the potential impact it will have on the children in need of the hospice’s services.