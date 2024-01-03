en English
Travel & Tourism

Morro Rock Parking Lot Undergoes Maintenance; Expected to Reopen Friday

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:44 pm EST
Morro Rock Parking Lot Undergoes Maintenance; Expected to Reopen Friday

The Morro Rock parking lot, a popular destination in the city, is currently under a temporary closure as it undergoes comprehensive maintenance. The work involves the repair of potholes that had been causing inconvenience, and the reinforcement of the rock wall adjacent to the parking space. The wall had been subjected to damage by waves during the previous week. This maintenance initiative aims not only to repair the immediate damages but also to fortify the area against future wave impacts, thereby enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

Support from Locals and Surfers

Despite the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure, local residents and visitors have expressed their support for the renovations. The Morro Rock parking lot is frequented by surfers who appreciate the spot for the excellent surfing opportunities it provides. These surfers have noted that the timing of the renovation works is apt, given the period of the year, as it causes minimal disruption to their surfing activities.

Alternative Parking Arrangements

While the primary parking area remains closed for maintenance, alternative parking facilities have been arranged to accommodate visitors. These are located near Coleman Park and in the vicinity of a local sculpture, ensuring that visitors and surfers can still access the beach and the rock without much hassle.

Reopening on Friday

The Morro Rock parking lot is set to reopen once the maintenance work is completed. The current projection for the completion of the repair and reinforcement work is Friday of this week. With the reopening, the local authorities aim to provide a significantly improved and safer parking experience for all visitors to Morro Rock.

Travel & Tourism
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

