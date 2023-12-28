Metro Manila Bus Companies Ramp Up Services for New Year Rush

As the year draws to a close, anticipation and excitement for the upcoming New Year celebrations are palpable throughout Metro Manila. In response to this, bus companies in the region have stepped up their services, deploying additional buses to handle the surge of passengers journeying to the provinces. With the added bus services offered on a first-come, first-served basis, passengers are advised to arrive early to secure their spots.

Increased Services at Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange

The epicenter of this operation is the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), from where services to the Bicol region are being provided. By 5 p.m. on Thursday, more than 93,000 passengers had already passed through PITX, with predictions suggesting a potential passenger count of approximately 150,000 by the day’s end. This number is expected to further increase on Friday, the last workday before New Year’s Eve, and continue to rise on Saturday.

Security Measures in Place

As numbers swell, security remains a top priority at PITX. Security staff are on high alert, confiscating prohibited items such as knives, butane gas, and firecrackers to ensure passenger safety. The strict enforcement of these rules is a testament to their commitment to keeping the terminal and its passengers safe as they embark on their New Year’s journeys.

Walk-In Passengers at Cubao, Quezon City

Meanwhile, in Cubao, Quezon City, a bus line operating to the northern provinces of Luzon will only accept walk-in passengers based on bus availability on December 30 and 31. This policy, while seemingly inconvenient, is a necessary measure to manage the surge in passenger numbers effectively.