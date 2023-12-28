en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Metro Manila Bus Companies Ramp Up Services for New Year Rush

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:49 am EST
Metro Manila Bus Companies Ramp Up Services for New Year Rush

As the year draws to a close, anticipation and excitement for the upcoming New Year celebrations are palpable throughout Metro Manila. In response to this, bus companies in the region have stepped up their services, deploying additional buses to handle the surge of passengers journeying to the provinces. With the added bus services offered on a first-come, first-served basis, passengers are advised to arrive early to secure their spots.

Increased Services at Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange

The epicenter of this operation is the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), from where services to the Bicol region are being provided. By 5 p.m. on Thursday, more than 93,000 passengers had already passed through PITX, with predictions suggesting a potential passenger count of approximately 150,000 by the day’s end. This number is expected to further increase on Friday, the last workday before New Year’s Eve, and continue to rise on Saturday.

Security Measures in Place

As numbers swell, security remains a top priority at PITX. Security staff are on high alert, confiscating prohibited items such as knives, butane gas, and firecrackers to ensure passenger safety. The strict enforcement of these rules is a testament to their commitment to keeping the terminal and its passengers safe as they embark on their New Year’s journeys.

Walk-In Passengers at Cubao, Quezon City

Meanwhile, in Cubao, Quezon City, a bus line operating to the northern provinces of Luzon will only accept walk-in passengers based on bus availability on December 30 and 31. This policy, while seemingly inconvenient, is a necessary measure to manage the surge in passenger numbers effectively.

0
Safety Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Carjacking Incident Shakes Queensland Community on Christmas Day

By Geeta Pillai

Product Recalls Issued Across Major Canadian Retailers Due to Health and Safety Concerns

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Cape Town Warns of Hazardous Sea Conditions Amid Full Moon

By Mazhar Abbas

Nova Scotia Retains Existing Bouncer Laws Despite Review

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fossil Hunters Irresponsibly Damage Protected Beach in Somerset ...
@Education · 2 hours
Fossil Hunters Irresponsibly Damage Protected Beach in Somerset ...
heart comment 0
Spike in Drunk Driving Arrests Precede New Year in Western Cape

By BNN Correspondents

Spike in Drunk Driving Arrests Precede New Year in Western Cape
OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Developer Fined, and CityNews’ Transit 2024 Series Continues

By Sakchi Khandelwal

OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Developer Fined, and CityNews' Transit 2024 Series Continues
Queensland Family’s Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Children Safe, Perpetrator At Large

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Family's Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Children Safe, Perpetrator At Large
Christmas Day Ordeal: Australian Family Battles Severe Storm

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Day Ordeal: Australian Family Battles Severe Storm
Latest Headlines
World News
Free Vaccinations at Community Pharmacies: A New Dawn for Australian Healthcare
14 seconds
Free Vaccinations at Community Pharmacies: A New Dawn for Australian Healthcare
Charcoal & Graphite: An Accountant's Therapeutic Tools for ADHD
39 seconds
Charcoal & Graphite: An Accountant's Therapeutic Tools for ADHD
Diverse Narratives from 'The West Australian' Front Page
49 seconds
Diverse Narratives from 'The West Australian' Front Page
Megan Thee Stallion Advocates for Fitness and Mental Health in Planet Fitness Partnership
1 min
Megan Thee Stallion Advocates for Fitness and Mental Health in Planet Fitness Partnership
Medicare's Historic Drug Price Negotiations: A Critical Examination in 2024
2 mins
Medicare's Historic Drug Price Negotiations: A Critical Examination in 2024
North Korea's War Preparations: Kim Jong Un Directs Military and Nuclear Forces Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
North Korea's War Preparations: Kim Jong Un Directs Military and Nuclear Forces Amid Rising Tensions
Hasan Ali Charms Crowd with Dance at Australia-Pakistan Test
2 mins
Hasan Ali Charms Crowd with Dance at Australia-Pakistan Test
NHS Therapist Breaches Professional Standards with Inappropriate Texts
3 mins
NHS Therapist Breaches Professional Standards with Inappropriate Texts
Islanders' Potential Questioned Despite Solid NHL Standing; Website Privacy Practices Explored
3 mins
Islanders' Potential Questioned Despite Solid NHL Standing; Website Privacy Practices Explored
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
8 mins
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
1 hour
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 hour
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
2 hours
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
2 hours
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app