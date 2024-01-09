Melissa Rawson’s Survival Guide: Flying with Toddlers

Reality TV star Melissa Rawson, famed for her appearance on ‘Married At First Sight’, recently shared a detailed account of her personal encounter with the trials and tribulations of air travel with toddlers. Mother to two-year-old twins Levi and Tate, Rawson narrated a particularly demanding flight from Gold Coast to Melbourne that tested her patience and parenting skills to their limits.

A Testing Flight

According to Rawson, the flight was an ordeal from the start, with her son Levi crying persistently during most of the journey. This not only added to her stress but also caused discomfort to fellow passengers. As if this wasn’t enough, a delayed flight and an extended wait for luggage further aggravated the situation. The cumulative effect of these incidents was so overwhelming that Rawson and her husband, Bryce Ruthven, initially decided to steer clear of future air travel with their twins.

Turning Adversity into Opportunity

However, instead of shying away from the challenge, Rawson chose to view it as an opportunity for learning and growth. She conducted extensive research and equipped herself with strategies to handle similar situations in the future. Her approach was to proactively anticipate potential issues and be prepared to address them effectively.

Sharing the Wisdom

Rawson has generously shared her insights and findings with her blog readers. She offers six practical tips for parents who are planning to travel with their toddlers. These are: draft a detailed carry-on checklist that includes toys and other distractions, maintain a positive attitude during the journey, distract upset children by taking them on a quick break, let the kids play and expend energy before boarding the flight, use the gate check service for strollers, and accept help from others when offered. Rawson also suggests that parents could responsibly enjoy a calming drink, if needed.

These tips aim to alleviate the anxiety parents often face when flying with young children, and to make the entire experience more manageable and less stressful for the whole family. Rawson’s story serves as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of parents, and a reminder that every challenging situation can be transformed into a learning opportunity.