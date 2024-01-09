en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Melissa Rawson’s Survival Guide: Flying with Toddlers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Melissa Rawson’s Survival Guide: Flying with Toddlers

Reality TV star Melissa Rawson, famed for her appearance on ‘Married At First Sight’, recently shared a detailed account of her personal encounter with the trials and tribulations of air travel with toddlers. Mother to two-year-old twins Levi and Tate, Rawson narrated a particularly demanding flight from Gold Coast to Melbourne that tested her patience and parenting skills to their limits.

A Testing Flight

According to Rawson, the flight was an ordeal from the start, with her son Levi crying persistently during most of the journey. This not only added to her stress but also caused discomfort to fellow passengers. As if this wasn’t enough, a delayed flight and an extended wait for luggage further aggravated the situation. The cumulative effect of these incidents was so overwhelming that Rawson and her husband, Bryce Ruthven, initially decided to steer clear of future air travel with their twins.

Turning Adversity into Opportunity

However, instead of shying away from the challenge, Rawson chose to view it as an opportunity for learning and growth. She conducted extensive research and equipped herself with strategies to handle similar situations in the future. Her approach was to proactively anticipate potential issues and be prepared to address them effectively.

Sharing the Wisdom

Rawson has generously shared her insights and findings with her blog readers. She offers six practical tips for parents who are planning to travel with their toddlers. These are: draft a detailed carry-on checklist that includes toys and other distractions, maintain a positive attitude during the journey, distract upset children by taking them on a quick break, let the kids play and expend energy before boarding the flight, use the gate check service for strollers, and accept help from others when offered. Rawson also suggests that parents could responsibly enjoy a calming drink, if needed.

These tips aim to alleviate the anxiety parents often face when flying with young children, and to make the entire experience more manageable and less stressful for the whole family. Rawson’s story serves as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of parents, and a reminder that every challenging situation can be transformed into a learning opportunity.

0
Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
22 mins ago
Cascades Brace for Record Blizzard; Storm Set to Redevelop Over Central U.S.
A significant weather event, a blizzard, is set to hit the Cascades region tonight, with expected snow accumulation reaching several feet. This weather phenomenon is anticipated to disrupt travel and pose potential hazards to residents and infrastructure. Further, the storm system is predicted to redevelop as it advances towards the central United States later in
Cascades Brace for Record Blizzard; Storm Set to Redevelop Over Central U.S.
Air New Zealand Launches Major New Year Sale for Australian Travelers
46 mins ago
Air New Zealand Launches Major New Year Sale for Australian Travelers
Golden Globe Awards 2024 and Bollywood Celebrations: A Glimpse into Glamour and Culture
1 hour ago
Golden Globe Awards 2024 and Bollywood Celebrations: A Glimpse into Glamour and Culture
Goal Zero Unveils Compact Yeti 300, 500, and 700 Models: A Leap in Portable Power Stations
31 mins ago
Goal Zero Unveils Compact Yeti 300, 500, and 700 Models: A Leap in Portable Power Stations
FPV Drone Unveils Restored Beauty of Istanbul's Basilica Cistern
42 mins ago
FPV Drone Unveils Restored Beauty of Istanbul's Basilica Cistern
JR East Launches Kyun Pass: An All-You-Can-Ride Offering for Explorers
44 mins ago
JR East Launches Kyun Pass: An All-You-Can-Ride Offering for Explorers
Latest Headlines
World News
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
11 seconds
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
38 seconds
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
47 seconds
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
2 mins
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
4 mins
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
5 mins
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
6 mins
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
6 mins
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
7 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app