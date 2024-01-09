en English
Transportation

McConaghy Boats Reveals the Interior of the MC82P Catamaran, Bundalong

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
McConaghy Boats Reveals the Interior of the MC82P Catamaran, Bundalong

The marine world is caught in a wave of color, and leading the charge is an eye-catching, pastel-pink catamaran christened ‘Bundalong’. McConaghy Boats has revealed the interior of its latest creation, the MC82P catamaran, a vessel that embodies the concept of versatility and style. The 78-foot yacht, designed by Ker Yacht Design, is named Bundalong, an Aboriginal term meaning ‘joined together’ and is suited for a spectrum of cruising activities.

Immaculate Design and Spacious Interior

Bundalong boasts sleek GRP hulls and a spacious superstructure. The main deck houses a salon, dining area, and an open-plan galley. It also provides access to a large aft deck and a scenic lounge at the forward. The yacht’s interior reveals a symphony of expansive windows, white fabrics, marble benches, and light wood paneling. It features four staterooms for guests and two cabins for the crew, with an option to transform three guest staterooms into twins, thus underlining its adaptability.

Amenities and Performance

The yacht’s flybridge plays host to an open-air dining area, lounge, sunbeds, and a fixed bimini with a retractable sunroof. The stern includes a hydraulic aft platform that can hold a tender or double as additional deck space or a swim platform. Bundalong is powered by twin Yanmar engines, each delivering a forceful 875 hp. The MC82P can attain a top speed of 28 knots and cruise at a comfortable 10 knots. It boasts an impressive range of up to 4,000 nautical miles when cruising at 11 knots.

A Glimpse into the Future

In a world where customization rules, the MC82P is a testament to adaptability. The interior volume has been maximized through an open-plan design, offering a spacious and welcoming atmosphere. Bundalong is a part of a catamaran series that ranges in size from 55ft to 115ft, spanning both sailing and power vessels. A 100-foot catamaran, a larger cousin to Bundalong, is currently in the pipeline, hinting at an exciting future for McConaghy Boats and the wider marine world.

Transportation Travel & Tourism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Transportation

