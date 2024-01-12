Marriott Bonvoy Unveils Nightly Upgrade Award Program

Marriott Bonvoy has ushered in a new era for its Elite members with the advent of the Nightly Upgrade Award program. Replacing the former Suite Night Award program, the Nightly Upgrade Awards have been fully integrated into the Marriott ecosystem from January 11, 2024. This transformation was first made public in November 2023 and has now been implemented across all user interfaces.

New Upgrades and Inclusions

Members who had accumulated certificates in the earlier Suite Night Award program will now find Nightly Upgrade Awards in their accounts. This shift has not only renamed the reward system but also expanded its reach. Five additional hotel brands – The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, Aloft, Element, and Protea Hotels – have been included in the program. This means that the Nightly Upgrade Awards can be availed at all Marriott brands except 14, which include all-inclusive resorts, timeshare properties, and The Ritz-Carlton Sub-brands.

Earning the Nightly Upgrade Awards

Members can earn the Nightly Upgrade Awards by reaching the 50 and 75 Elite Night Credit milestones. Another route to earning these awards is by spending $60,000 on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card. However, the availability of Nightly Upgrade Awards is subject to fluctuations and does not guarantee an upgrade to premium rooms or suites.

Key Changes and Member Access

Perhaps the most significant change brought about by this update is the non-extension of the expiration date for any Suite Night Awards that have been converted. This implies that members need to stay vigilant about the validity of their awards. Marriott Bonvoy members can access the new program features by logging into the Marriott website or updating their Marriott Bonvoy app. The introduction of the Nightly Upgrade Awards marks a new chapter in Marriott’s commitment to enhancing guest experiences and offering more premium and diverse options for room upgrades.