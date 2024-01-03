en English
Travel & Tourism

Luxury Hotel Openings in 2024: A Global Tour of Upcoming Hospitality Destinations

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
The global travel and hospitality sector is all set to start a promising journey in 2024, with a series of luxury hotel openings around the world. From Malta to Majorca, Tokyo to Texas, and Riviera Maya to Riyadh, the roster of new luxury accommodations is impressive and diverse.

Hard Rock Hotel Malta: A Blend of History and Vibrancy

One of the most anticipated openings of 2024 is the Hard Rock Hotel Malta, nestled in a historic British Army barracks. This hotel promises to be a hub of vibrant nightlife, complete with extensive fitness and pool facilities, offering a unique blend of history and modernity.

Art and Luxury Meet at Juz de Yartan ArtHotel

In the scenic town of Arta, Majorca, the Juz de Yartan ArtHotel will open its doors in March, featuring a stunning rooftop bar and pool. The ArtHotel promises to become a preferred destination for art enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike.

Riviera Maya Edition: A Designer Hotel Amidst Nature

The Riviera Maya Edition, a designer hotel in Mexico’s nature reserve near Cancun, has already begun preview openings. This hotel is set to redefine luxury in the midst of nature’s abundance.

Janu Tokyo: Luxury in the Sky

In Japan, the Janu Tokyo, a high-rise luxury hotel, is scheduled to open in March. With specialty dining and an exclusive spa, this hotel aims to offer a luxury experience against the backdrop of Tokyo’s skyline.

Bowie House: A Cultural Retreat in Texas

In Fort Worth, Texas, the recently opened Bowie House offers a unique cultural experience and a signature steakhouse, setting a new benchmark in Texan hospitality.

Hotel du Couvent: Tranquility in a 17th-century Convent

France’s Hotel du Couvent in Nice, located in a serene 17th-century convent, is set to open in spring. With sea-view rooms and tranquil gardens, the hotel promises a peaceful retreat.

Our Habitas Mazunte: A Jungle Hideaway on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

On Mexico’s Pacific coast, Our Habitas Mazunte will feature treehouse-style rooms in a jungle setting, offering a unique blend of luxury and adventure.

Collegio alla Querce: A Summer Retreat in Florence

Italy’s Collegio alla Querce is scheduled to open in Florence during the summer, boasting baroque gardens and a large pool, promising a classic Italian experience.

St Regis Red Sea: Luxury on a Private Island

On Saudi Arabia’s coast, the St Regis Red Sea is set to provide luxury accommodations on a private island starting next month, offering unparalleled luxury and exclusivity.

The Vineta and Other Luxury Destinations

United States will see the autumn opening of The Vineta on Palm Beach in Florida, a boutique hotel near the beach and social hotspots. Other anticipated openings include the W Prague in a historic art nouveau building, Riu Palace Aquarelle in Jamaica, and various UK hotel openings, including the W Edinburgh and Ruby Stella in London.

The global hotel industry is turning a new leaf in 2024, with the opening of these diverse luxury accommodations, offering a range of experiences from budget-friendly to luxury options, and catering to the unique needs and preferences of global travelers. The year ahead promises to be an exciting time for the global hospitality sector.

Travel & Tourism
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

