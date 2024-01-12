en English
Travel & Tourism

LG’s Innovative Bon Voyage Trailer: A Mobile Showroom of LG’s Products

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
LG’s Labs department has launched an inventive idea—the LG Bon Voyage trailer—introducing a range of LG’s products in a mobile, compact format. The concept trailer, with dimensions of 2 x 3.8 x 2.2 meters, provides users the freedom to personalize their experience by selecting the devices they desire to incorporate.

A Redesign for Maximum Space Utilization

To optimize space and practicality, the trailer has been restructured. It houses a touchscreen panel operating on webOS, which offers an interface and vital information like weather updates and battery charge capacity. The trailer is powered by a 10kWh battery and encompasses various LG products such as a capsule coffee machine, the Duobo, a microwave, and an exterior fridge.

Facilities and Features

Other than the basic appliances, the trailer also includes a water purifier, detachable light bars for outdoor illumination, and the LG Styler, a device for steaming clothes. To enhance the user experience, the trailer is equipped with an in-built inductive burner, a shower, and a toilet. It also provides entertainment facilities like a massive OLED screen and a portable karaoke set complete with wireless mics and a speaker.

Future Developments

While LG is contemplating the integration of solar panels, the trailer currently possesses a large charging port. The development of the Bon Voyage concept is a work in progress, and as of now, there are no details regarding its availability or pricing.

Travel & Tourism
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

