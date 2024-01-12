LG’s Innovative Bon Voyage Trailer: A Mobile Showroom of LG’s Products
LG’s Labs department has launched an inventive idea—the LG Bon Voyage trailer—introducing a range of LG’s products in a mobile, compact format. The concept trailer, with dimensions of 2 x 3.8 x 2.2 meters, provides users the freedom to personalize their experience by selecting the devices they desire to incorporate.
A Redesign for Maximum Space Utilization
To optimize space and practicality, the trailer has been restructured. It houses a touchscreen panel operating on webOS, which offers an interface and vital information like weather updates and battery charge capacity. The trailer is powered by a 10kWh battery and encompasses various LG products such as a capsule coffee machine, the Duobo, a microwave, and an exterior fridge.
Facilities and Features
Other than the basic appliances, the trailer also includes a water purifier, detachable light bars for outdoor illumination, and the LG Styler, a device for steaming clothes. To enhance the user experience, the trailer is equipped with an in-built inductive burner, a shower, and a toilet. It also provides entertainment facilities like a massive OLED screen and a portable karaoke set complete with wireless mics and a speaker.
Future Developments
While LG is contemplating the integration of solar panels, the trailer currently possesses a large charging port. The development of the Bon Voyage concept is a work in progress, and as of now, there are no details regarding its availability or pricing.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments