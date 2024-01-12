LG’s Innovative Bon Voyage Trailer: A Mobile Showroom of LG’s Products

LG’s Labs department has launched an inventive idea—the LG Bon Voyage trailer—introducing a range of LG’s products in a mobile, compact format. The concept trailer, with dimensions of 2 x 3.8 x 2.2 meters, provides users the freedom to personalize their experience by selecting the devices they desire to incorporate.

A Redesign for Maximum Space Utilization

To optimize space and practicality, the trailer has been restructured. It houses a touchscreen panel operating on webOS, which offers an interface and vital information like weather updates and battery charge capacity. The trailer is powered by a 10kWh battery and encompasses various LG products such as a capsule coffee machine, the Duobo, a microwave, and an exterior fridge.

Facilities and Features

Other than the basic appliances, the trailer also includes a water purifier, detachable light bars for outdoor illumination, and the LG Styler, a device for steaming clothes. To enhance the user experience, the trailer is equipped with an in-built inductive burner, a shower, and a toilet. It also provides entertainment facilities like a massive OLED screen and a portable karaoke set complete with wireless mics and a speaker.

Future Developments

While LG is contemplating the integration of solar panels, the trailer currently possesses a large charging port. The development of the Bon Voyage concept is a work in progress, and as of now, there are no details regarding its availability or pricing.