Local News

Leeds Bus Services Face Disruptions Amidst Citywide Roadworks

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Leeds Bus Services Face Disruptions Amidst Citywide Roadworks

Leeds, a bustling city known for its public transport efficiency, braces for inevitable disruptions as a series of roadworks and closures commence across multiple locations. The scheduled demolitions, resurfacing, and maintenance works will affect bus services, rerouting them and testing the patience of commuters from January 13 to January 26.

York Road in Killingbeck

From January 13 to January 21, the demolition of high-rise flats will result in lane closures along York Road in Killingbeck. The Highways Flats bus stop will be temporarily decommissioned during this period, with alternative stops being utilized.

Station Road in Otley

In Otley, Station Road will be off-limits starting from January 15 to January 26 for maintenance works. This closure will lead to the diversion of services 33, 34, 653, 962, and X84, affecting the regular commuting patterns.

Resurfacing Works in Bramley

Upper Town Street and Waterloo Lane in Bramley will remain closed every night from January 15 to January 20 due to resurfacing works. This closure will cause services 16, 16A, 49, and 91 to divert, potentially causing delays during the peak commuting times.

Besides, roadworks are also scheduled for Belle Isle Road in Hunslet and Thorpe Road in Middleton on January 15, implying further closures. However, amidst the wave of disruptions, a silver lining appears for the Leeds city centre. New Woodhouse Lane and Portland Way are poised to reopen on January 17, following a brief closure for resurfacing works.

These necessary disruptions, although inconvenient in the short term, are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure and ensure the safety of its residents. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and be prepared for potential delays.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

