en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Land Rover Discovery: A New Benchmark in Luxury 4×4

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Land Rover Discovery: A New Benchmark in Luxury 4×4

Land Rover’s newest offering, the Discovery, is being lauded for its unparalleled blend of off-road prowess and on-road comfort, marking a significant leap in the brand’s legacy of producing robust and versatile vehicles. The Discovery’s on and off-road dexterity, courtesy of its impressive driving dynamics and efficiency, sets it apart in the competitive 4×4 landscape.

A New Era of Design

The Discovery has undergone a significant design transformation, moving away from the traditional boxy aesthetic associated with rugged SUVs to a more rounded, aerodynamic shape. This design evolution not only lends the vehicle a sleeker appearance but also enhances its on-road efficiency and performance.

Interior & Performance

In line with its exterior, the Discovery’s interior is a testament to luxury and space. With seating for seven and a host of advanced features, the SUV offers a comfortable and efficient ride. Under the hood, the Discovery boasts a range of six-cylinder engines, ensuring an optimal balance between power and fuel efficiency.

Price & Competitors

Despite its impressive capabilities and luxuriously appointed interiors, the Discovery’s significant starting price of over $60,000, places it squarely in the luxury 4×4 market. Its key competitors include the Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90. However, the Discovery’s advanced off-road capabilities, coupled with its on-road refinement, make it a compelling choice for anyone seeking a luxury SUV.

While the Discovery is a heavyweight in its class, with a kerbweight exceeding 2,300kg, the use of aluminium in its construction has significantly reduced its weight, further enhancing its efficiency and performance. This, along with the 2020 updates including a streamlined engine roster and the introduction of the Pivi Pro infotainment system, cements the Discovery’s status as one of the most capable offerings in the luxury SUV segment.

0
Automotive Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
5 mins ago
Egypt Ushers in a New Era of Vehicle Upkeep with 'FriendyM'
Embracing the digital age, Egypt has heralded the launch of ‘FriendyM’, a revolutionary car management and maintenance application. The application introduces a fresh approach to vehicle upkeep, backed by an impressive capital of 100 million EGP ($3.2 million). Currently, ‘FriendyM’ is accessible to users in Cairo and Alexandria, but plans for a nationwide expansion are
Egypt Ushers in a New Era of Vehicle Upkeep with 'FriendyM'
Ather Energy Slashes Price of 450S Electric Scooter Amidst Launch of Flagship 450 Apex
48 mins ago
Ather Energy Slashes Price of 450S Electric Scooter Amidst Launch of Flagship 450 Apex
Southco's Innovative Access Solutions: A Boost for the EV Charging Infrastructure
1 hour ago
Southco's Innovative Access Solutions: A Boost for the EV Charging Infrastructure
CES 2024: A Confluence of Tech Innovations and Celebrity-Driven AI Security
14 mins ago
CES 2024: A Confluence of Tech Innovations and Celebrity-Driven AI Security
2023 Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis: Recovery, Demand, and Emerging Trends
27 mins ago
2023 Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis: Recovery, Demand, and Emerging Trends
Shielding Your Journey: A Comprehensive Guide to Car Insurance
32 mins ago
Shielding Your Journey: A Comprehensive Guide to Car Insurance
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
47 seconds
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
49 seconds
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
1 min
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
2 mins
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
4 mins
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
4 mins
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
5 mins
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
6 mins
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
Poland's First Political Prisoners Since 1989: MPs Kamiński and Wąsik Arrested Amid Controversy
6 mins
Poland's First Political Prisoners Since 1989: MPs Kamiński and Wąsik Arrested Amid Controversy
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
6 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app