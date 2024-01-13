Kyrgyzstan Tightens Entry Regulations: 136 Uzbek Nationals Denied Entry

Stricter entry regulations have come into play in Kyrgyzstan, resulting in 136 Uzbek nationals being turned away for failing to abide by these rules. Newly established laws now require Uzbeks visiting Kyrgyzstan to register after 60 days, stating their residence purpose and providing details of any employment agreement. Non-compliance with this rule leads to two options: applying for a visa or exiting the country.

Heightened Security at Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border

These measures were put into effect by Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security’s Border Service, aiming to prevent foreigners from overstaying without proper documentation. The key focus of the new rules is to ensure a smooth entry and exit process, with clear declaration of the visit’s purpose and acquisition of necessary permits.

Impact of the New Regulations

Under the new regulations, Uzbek nationals can stay in Kyrgyzstan for up to 60 days without restrictions. However, to extend their stay beyond this period, they are required to apply for a visa. Those who exceed the 60-day limit without registration must either seek a visa or leave Kyrgyzstan. Upon departure, they are eligible for re-entry after a 60-day hiatus.

Future Implications for Other Nationals

It’s not just Uzbeks who will be affected by these strict entry requirements. Starting from September 2024, similar regulations will apply to Kazakh nationals who will need to register with the State Registration Service after 60 days of stay. For those who are eligible for visa-free entry for up to 90 days, the ’90/180′ principle applies. Those without visa-free entry rights can apply for an e-visa from abroad.

Amidst these changes, protests have erupted in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital. Demonstrators are demanding the release of politicians and activists who opposed a draft agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan that involved a controversial territory exchange. Despite the rising tensions, Kyrgyz President Japarov maintains that the deal is to Kyrgyzstan’s advantage and assures that Kyrgyz farmers will retain access to water resources.