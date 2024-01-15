KTSM Introduces 'Que Pasa El Paso': A Weekly Guide to City's Events

The morning television landscape of El Paso, Texas, recently welcomed a fresh addition to its lineup. The local news station, KTSM, has unveiled a new series named 'Que Pasa El Paso' in collaboration with Destination El Paso. Airing every Monday morning, this segment aims to provide a comprehensive guide to the city's weekly activities and festivities.

'Que Pasa El Paso': A Weekly Guide to City's Events

El Paso, known for its vibrant community and diverse cultural offerings, now has a dedicated platform to spotlight these events thanks to 'Que Pasa El Paso.' The series, through its weekly broadcasts, promises to keep residents and visitors alike informed about upcoming happenings in the city. From concerts to art exhibitions, food festivals to comedy tours, the guide covers a wide array of events, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

A Collaboration with Destination El Paso

The series is supported by Destination El Paso, an entity committed to promoting the city's unique offerings. The recent episode featured Destination El Paso representative Lauren Falco, who highlighted Deserto Pizzeria located at 2829 Montana Ave., Building B. Her insights not only shed light on this local culinary gem but also provided a sneak peek into the fun-filled events scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

Informing and Engaging the Community

With 'Que Pasa El Paso,' KTSM and Destination El Paso's collaboration goes beyond mere information dissemination. It provides a platform for local businesses like Deserto Pizzeria to gain visibility while also giving residents and visitors an opportunity to explore the city in new ways. Those interested in attending any of the featured events can purchase tickets directly from the 'Events' section on the Destination El Paso website, ensuring a seamless experience for all.