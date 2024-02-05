KPRC Chronicles Houston Zoo's Conservation Efforts in Rwanda

The footprints of Houstonians are etched deep in the conservation efforts in Rwanda, a tale expertly narrated by the KPRC 2 team, comprising of anchor Andy Cerota, photojournalist Roger Franco, and a writer known only as Dawn. Their journey led them to the heart of Volcanoes National Park, where they stood witness to the work of Gorilla Doctors led by Dr. Jean Bosco Noheri.

Into the Heart of Volcanoes National Park

Embracing the challenge posed by rain and mud, the team embarked on a trek to perform health checks on a gorilla family. Their perseverance was rewarded as they encountered the Hirowa gorilla family, a familiar sight from a zoo special aired nine years prior. The peacefulness exhibited by the gorillas, coupled with the rare sighting of twin gorillas, added a layer of excitement to the experience.

A Lesson in Conservation

Furthering their journey, the KPRC team visited a school where Conservation Heritage-Turambe has been instrumental in teaching children about animal conservation. Welcomed by traditional African dances and songs, the team witnessed the powerful joy and enthusiasm of the schoolchildren. The students engaged in discussions about the importance of preserving Rwanda's animals, showcasing the impact of educating young minds on conservation issues.

Continuing the Chronicle

The KPRC team continues to update their chronicle of the trip on click2houston.com/conservation. This is a part of their "Saving Wildlife" series in partnership with the Houston Zoo. The series provides a platform for the Houston Zoo's Vice President of Conservation and Education and veterinary team to share their experiences during the gorilla trek, shedding light on the growth and impact of Valerie Akuredusenge's non-profit. The organization has reached over 10,000 local school children, educating them about mountain gorilla conservation.

By documenting the conservation efforts of Houston Zoo in Rwanda, the KPRC 2 team has provided firsthand narratives, offering unique perspectives on an issue of global importance. The dedicated efforts of the Houstonians are a testament to the power of collective action in preserving our planet's precious wildlife.