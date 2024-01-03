en English
Automotive

KEV Advenduro: Revolutionizing Motorcycle Shopping with Real-World Test Rides

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
KEV Advenduro: Revolutionizing Motorcycle Shopping with Real-World Test Rides

As the sun rises over the scenic Gamuda Gardens, the crisp morning air is filled with the symphony of revving engines. KEV Advenduro, a pioneer in experiential motorcycle events, is transforming the way potential buyers interact with their dream machines. In a unique initiative, the company has invited major motorcycle brands to bring their latest model demo units to their Park, creating a playground for motorcycle enthusiasts to test a wide spectrum of motorcycles in a real-world riding environment.

Addressing the Challenges of Traditional Bike Shopping

Recognizing the hurdles that potential buyers often grapple with, such as limited access to demo units at dealerships and the logistical nightmare of visiting multiple locations, KEV Advenduro’s solution is both innovative and practical. On a single day, visitors can test drive a variety of motorcycles, including scooters, superbikes, off-road bikes, and even electric vehicles. Designed to be a monthly occurrence, these test ride events empower buyers to compare bikes, evaluate their performance, and make informed decisions.

A Comprehensive Motorcycle Experience

Adding to the allure of the event, on-site sales advisors from each brand are available to provide technical information, answer queries, and facilitate purchases. The venue also offers a 50-acre dirt track for off-road testing, private roads for road tests, and a cozy retreat in the GIVI hospitality suite, complete with complimentary refreshments, a coffee terrace, and a rooftop viewing deck. While the event is free, guests are advised to book in advance and are reminded to bring a valid driving license and appropriate riding gear.

More Than Just a Test Ride

While the adrenaline junkies get their fix, Gamuda Gardens ensures there is something for everyone. The venue is also home to a variety of family entertainment options, including the new Skyline Luge attraction. So, while the riders are out, their loved ones can enjoy a fun-filled day at the park. This unique blend of experiential shopping and family entertainment ensures that a day at KEV Advenduro’s test ride event is more than just a test ride—it’s a day to remember.

Automotive Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

