en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim: A Deep Dive into Scotland’s Cold Waters and Human Stories

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim: A Deep Dive into Scotland’s Cold Waters and Human Stories

Popular Scottish actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo, best known for their roles in Still Game and Balamory, are captivating audiences once again in a new six-part series ‘Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim’ on BBC Scotland. The series presents their invigorating exploration of Scotland’s cold water locations as they delve into the world of wild swimming.

The Human Aspect of Wild Swimming

The series transcends the bounds of typical celebrity travelogues by focusing on the human stories that emerge from their encounters. The duo meets various community groups and individuals who have taken up wild swimming for mental or physical health, thereby spotlighting the human aspect of the activity. The liberating and meditative nature of wild swimming is emphasized, demonstrating its accessibility to people from all walks of life.

Breaking the Ice in Glasgow

The first episode sets the tone for the series, beginning in Glasgow where they explore urban cold-water locations. The episode delves into the therapeutic nature of ice bath therapy and the emotional impacts of wild swimming. The audience is introduced to a poignant story of a mother who took up wild swimming following the loss of her son, further underlining the human element of the series.

Exploring Personal Narratives

The series also explores the personal narratives of Greg and Julie. Julie Wilson Nimmo shares her journey of starting wild swimming to deal with symptoms of menopause. The series also gives a glimpse into her ‘Soulful Sunday’ sessions, which combine yoga, breathing exercises, and wild swimming on various Scottish beaches. The show is not just an adventure into nature but a deep dive into personal discovery and the life stories of the people they meet along the journey.

With ‘Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim,’ the couple aims to shatter the stereotype that wild swimming is a pastime reserved for the affluent. By sharing their experiences and those of others, they hope to present wild swimming as an accessible, therapeutic, and community-building activity.

0
Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
3 mins ago
Dubai RTA Sets Guidelines for Minors on Public Transport: A Commitment to Safe and Independent Commuting
In an era where safety and security are central to urban development, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has taken a significant step to ensure the safe and legal commuting of minors on public transport. This move adds a new layer to Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s safest cities for families and their
Dubai RTA Sets Guidelines for Minors on Public Transport: A Commitment to Safe and Independent Commuting
Winter Storms Turn Highway 50 into Grueling Test for Travelers
26 mins ago
Winter Storms Turn Highway 50 into Grueling Test for Travelers
Scotland's Travel Industry Gears Up for Booking Surge Amid Declining Domestic Interest
26 mins ago
Scotland's Travel Industry Gears Up for Booking Surge Amid Declining Domestic Interest
Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival 2024: A Winter Celebration of Culture and Ecology
6 mins ago
Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival 2024: A Winter Celebration of Culture and Ecology
Morlaix: The French Town That's a 'Mini England' for British Tourists
11 mins ago
Morlaix: The French Town That's a 'Mini England' for British Tourists
Scotland's Vibrant and Eventful 2024: A Year Packed with Cultural, Sports, and Historical Events
24 mins ago
Scotland's Vibrant and Eventful 2024: A Year Packed with Cultural, Sports, and Historical Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippines' Comelec to Pilot Internet Voting System for Overseas Voters in 2025 Elections
42 seconds
Philippines' Comelec to Pilot Internet Voting System for Overseas Voters in 2025 Elections
Ex-Maldives President Nasheed Slams Officials' Offensive Remarks Against Indian PM
45 seconds
Ex-Maldives President Nasheed Slams Officials' Offensive Remarks Against Indian PM
Last-Second Heroics by Hannah Simental Secure Victory for Northern Colorado
1 min
Last-Second Heroics by Hannah Simental Secure Victory for Northern Colorado
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival in Melbourne: Seven in Induced Comas
2 mins
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival in Melbourne: Seven in Induced Comas
UNC Wrestler Dismissed Over Illegal Move in Match
2 mins
UNC Wrestler Dismissed Over Illegal Move in Match
Costly Error by Colts' Tyler Goodson Sparks Controversy, Ends Playoff Hopes
2 mins
Costly Error by Colts' Tyler Goodson Sparks Controversy, Ends Playoff Hopes
Alternative Narratives of Capitol Riot Persist Three Years Later
2 mins
Alternative Narratives of Capitol Riot Persist Three Years Later
Coco Gauff's Daring Leap into 2024: A Bungee Jump and a Promising Tennis Career Ahead
2 mins
Coco Gauff's Daring Leap into 2024: A Bungee Jump and a Promising Tennis Career Ahead
Carly Anderson Joins University of Wisconsin Volleyball Team as New Setter
3 mins
Carly Anderson Joins University of Wisconsin Volleyball Team as New Setter
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
32 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
1 hour
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
4 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
4 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
6 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
6 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
6 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
7 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app