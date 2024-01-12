en English
International Relations

Jordan’s Crown Prince Inaugurates Cultural Exhibition at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
In a move that strengthens cultural ties and promotes tourism, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan inaugurated a Jordanian exhibition at Gardens by the Bay, one of Singapore’s most-visited parks. The event, a collaborative effort between the Jordanian Embassy in Singapore, the Singapore Tourism Board, and the Royal Botanic Gardens, aims to enhance cultural exchange between Jordan and Singapore.

Embarking on a Cultural Journey

The exhibition, attended by Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, offers visitors an immersive experience of Jordanian heritage. It showcases replicas of Jordanian archaeological sites, a photo gallery of these historical marvels, and mosaic pieces from St. Stephen’s Church in Um Al-Rasas. The event also features a display of Jordanian wild herbs, Dead Sea products, and traditional woven wool crafts sourced from local women’s organizations.

Fostering Connections

Highlighting the deepening cultural ties, Crown Prince Al Hussein planted the first Jordanian olive tree in the gardens. The Gardens by the Bay, which records an annual footfall of nearly 14 million visitors, will host the exhibition for a month. As part of the proceedings, memoranda of understanding were signed between the Jordan Tourism Board and Singapore’s National Association of Travel Agents, and between the Royal Botanic Garden and Gardens by the Bay.

Building Bilateral Ties

During his visit, Crown Prince Al Hussein also officiated the signing of six Memoranda of Understanding with various Singaporean ministries and organizations. These documents signal a commitment to bilateral cooperation in sectors such as youth, environmental protection, government capacity development, standardization, and vocational training. The Jordanian Ambassador to Singapore, Samer Al-Naber, was also present at the event.

International Relations Travel & Tourism
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

