JETOUR Auto Marks its Global Expansion with the Launch of JETOUR T2 in Dubai

In an event that underscores the increasing global influence of Chinese automakers, the JETOUR T2 vehicle was officially launched in Dubai on January 27th, 2024. This launch signals the brand's ambitious international expansion strategy. Leading the charge is Li Xueyong, Vice President of Chery Automobile and President of JETOUR Auto, who has been instrumental in driving the brand's 'Travel+' strategy since its initial launch in 2018.

The Rise of JETOUR Auto

Since its inception, JETOUR Auto has been focused on catering to users' comprehensive travel and daily needs. The brand has seen significant success in its home market, China, with the JETOUR T2, known locally as the 'Traveler'. This model emerged as the sales champion in the off-road vehicle segment in December 2023, with a whopping 13,224 units sold. Buoyed by this success, JETOUR Auto is now concentrating on 'family travel' and 'off-road travel' segments and aims to launch at least 10 key models by 2026. The ultimate goal? To reach an annual sales target of one million units.

JETOUR T2: A Class Apart

The JETOUR T2 is distinct in its design and features. It employs BorgWarner's advanced four-wheel-drive technology, offers various driving modes, and includes a range of safety and luxury features. These include a 540-degree panoramic parking system and an L2-level ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems). This blend of performance and luxury is part of JETOUR's strategy to create vehicles that offer both utility and comfort.

Global Expansion and Future Plans

JETOUR Auto achieved a significant milestone in January 2024, when its global user base surpassed one million. The brand is keen on continuing its globalization efforts, targeting markets in the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America. As it expands, JETOUR remains committed to the 'Travel+' strategy, focusing on innovation and aiming to become a leading global brand.