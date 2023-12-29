en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

ITV Channel’s Unique Twist on Classic Christmas Carol Amid Storm Gerrit

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:34 pm EST
ITV Channel’s Unique Twist on Classic Christmas Carol Amid Storm Gerrit

Jersey’s ITV Channel, in a creative collaboration with the Jersey Academy of Music, has breathed new life into the classic Christmas carol, ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’. This unique rendition resonates deeply with local sentiments, as it features lyrics richly adorned with references to Channel Islands’ culture and landmarks. The song, a charming blend of tradition and regional flavor, brings a fresh perspective to the holiday season, with lines such as ‘Twelve pooches strolling,’ ‘Eleven Guernsey’s growing,’ and the delightful twist of ‘A Santa on a jet ski.’

Local Spirit Shines Despite Storm Gerrit

Notwithstanding the adverse weather conditions inflicted by Storm Gerrit, the community spirit in the Channel Islands has remained unbroken. A striking example has been a young entrepreneur who, in the face of the storm, transformed beach huts into festive grottos. This initiative is a testament to resilience, embodying the holiday spirit of hope and joy, even in challenging circumstances.

ITV: A Hub for Diverse Content

While the channel’s festive initiatives have been in the limelight, ITV continues to provide a wide array of content. This includes a Christmas special of the popular drama series, Vera, which adds another layer of holiday entertainment for its viewers. As well as focusing on entertainment, ITV also covers significant local issues, such as the service disruption caused by Storm Gerrit, which has led to the cancellation of several cross-channel services by Condor Ferries, affecting travel and logistics in the area.

In the Age of Digital Privacy

Furthermore, the channel emphasizes the importance of user preferences and privacy in its digital content. By informing users about the use of cookies and similar technologies on the ITV Channel’s website, it ensures transparency in its service delivery. Users are given the freedom to manage these settings at any time, and detailed information is provided on how these technologies aid in performance monitoring and customization of marketing efforts.

0
Local News Travel & Tourism Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ottawa's Year in Review: A Recap of the Events That Shaped 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Adjarhor Obaro: The 'World Wrapper Man' Who Runs for Culture

By Salman Khan

WalesOnline's Funeral Notices: A Testament to Lives Lived

By Nitish Verma

Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory

By Salman Khan

Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed ...
@Belize · 8 hours
Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed ...
heart comment 0
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup’s 13th Edition

By Salman Khan

Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
Missing Winnipeg Senior Found Safe, Privacy Preserved

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Missing Winnipeg Senior Found Safe, Privacy Preserved
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Soyo Municipality Licenses Safe and Regulated New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Soyo Municipality Licenses Safe and Regulated New Year's Eve Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
6 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
11 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
16 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
17 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
19 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
21 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
29 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
29 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
30 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
11 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
29 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
32 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app