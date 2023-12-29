ITV Channel’s Unique Twist on Classic Christmas Carol Amid Storm Gerrit

Jersey’s ITV Channel, in a creative collaboration with the Jersey Academy of Music, has breathed new life into the classic Christmas carol, ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’. This unique rendition resonates deeply with local sentiments, as it features lyrics richly adorned with references to Channel Islands’ culture and landmarks. The song, a charming blend of tradition and regional flavor, brings a fresh perspective to the holiday season, with lines such as ‘Twelve pooches strolling,’ ‘Eleven Guernsey’s growing,’ and the delightful twist of ‘A Santa on a jet ski.’

Local Spirit Shines Despite Storm Gerrit

Notwithstanding the adverse weather conditions inflicted by Storm Gerrit, the community spirit in the Channel Islands has remained unbroken. A striking example has been a young entrepreneur who, in the face of the storm, transformed beach huts into festive grottos. This initiative is a testament to resilience, embodying the holiday spirit of hope and joy, even in challenging circumstances.

ITV: A Hub for Diverse Content

While the channel’s festive initiatives have been in the limelight, ITV continues to provide a wide array of content. This includes a Christmas special of the popular drama series, Vera, which adds another layer of holiday entertainment for its viewers. As well as focusing on entertainment, ITV also covers significant local issues, such as the service disruption caused by Storm Gerrit, which has led to the cancellation of several cross-channel services by Condor Ferries, affecting travel and logistics in the area.

