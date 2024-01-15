en English
Travel & Tourism

Island’s Railways: A Vital Economic and Cultural Asset

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
Island’s Railways: A Vital Economic and Cultural Asset

The recent report by Systra underscores the profound economic and cultural value of the Island’s railways. According to the report, the railways contribute an estimated 17 million annually to the economy, a sum derived from both tourist expenditures and the railway’s own spending.

Economic Contribution of the Railways

The report’s analysis reveals that the Island’s railways are more than just a transportation system; they are a significant economic asset. This finding is based on the steady stream of revenue generated from tourist expenditures and the railway’s own operational spending, which collectively totals approximately 17 million annually.

A Strategic Plan for Enhancement

In light of these findings, Systra recommends devising a strategic plan to augment the railways’ economic contribution. Such a plan would involve identifying potential areas for development and formulating measures aimed at attracting more visitors and investment. By doing so, it is hoped that economic growth will be stimulated, while also preserving the Island’s cherished railway heritage.

The Future of the Island’s Railways

The Systra report’s findings highlight the significant role the Island’s railways could play in boosting economic growth and maintaining cultural heritage. The proposed strategic plan points to a future where the railways are not only an integral part of the Island’s transportation system, but also a driving force for economic development and a symbol of the Island’s historical trajectory. The implementation of this plan could redefine the Island’s railways as a dynamic economic asset and a vital cultural and historical resource.

Travel & Tourism
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

