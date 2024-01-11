Inside the World’s Most Luxurious Train Journey: The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, more than a means of transport, is a time capsule of luxury and history. Its Grand Suites offer an unrivaled fusion of journey and high-end hospitality at a price tag of 24,000 euros for a one-night journey from Venice to London.

Opulence on Rails

Among these suites are the Budapest Suite, a fine blend of Art Deco elements, Lalique glass, Baccarat crystal, and an ensuite bathroom adorned with onyx marble and Murano glass. Despite the space constraints that urge travelers to pack lightly, the suite offers an array of amenities including a chilled bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and Steluga Tsar Imperial caviar. The suite’s sofa provides a front-row seat to the enchanting landscapes of Europe, from the snowy Alps to the verdant pastures of Switzerland.

The gastronomic offerings on board, curated by Michelin-starred Chef Jean Imbert, serve as an indulgent accompaniment to the journey. Services range from Champagne breakfasts to afternoon teas and a four-course dinner, each designed to leave a lasting impression on the taste buds.

Historical Significance

The train’s oldest sleeper car, built in 1926, has been host to an elite roster of passengers, including John Travolta, Angelina Jolie, and Kate Winslet. It also served as the backdrop that inspired Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express.’ Despite the exclusivity and the cost, which exceeds an average low-wage worker’s annual income in the U.S., securing a booking in these suites often necessitates planning a year.

Furthermore, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express now offers an exclusive new route from Paris to Portofino, with prices starting from 7,810 euros, providing a once-a-year journey that culminates at the luxurious Hotel Splendido.