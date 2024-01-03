en English
Transportation

Innovative Features Launched on Railway 12306 App Ahead of Spring Festival Travel Rush

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Innovative Features Launched on Railway 12306 App Ahead of Spring Festival Travel Rush

In a significant move ahead of the Spring Festival travel surge, the Railway 12306 mobile app, operated by the state, has launched two innovative features designed to streamline the ticket purchasing process. The updates, which were rolled out on January 3rd, aim to enhance user convenience and efficiency by addressing common ticket booking challenges during high-demand periods.

Pre-Fill Option: A Speedy Solution

One of the new features is a pre-fill option. It allows passengers to input all necessary data, including their identity details, preferred train numbers, and seating preferences before the tickets are officially released for sale. This feature permits users to instantly submit the pre-entered form as soon as the tickets become available, considering that bookings can be made up to 15 days in advance. The pre-fill option thus offers a swift solution to secure train tickets, particularly when there’s a rush.

Ticket Sale Alert: A Timely Reminder

The second feature introduced is a ticket sale alert system. This innovative tool enables travellers to set up multiple reminders corresponding to different dates and times when tickets will be available. By doing so, it significantly reduces the chances of passengers missing out on the opportunity to secure a booking. The alert system serves as a timely reminder, ensuring that users are notified promptly about the ticket availability, helping them plan their travel efficiently.

Improved User Experience and Efficiency

These enhancements are part of a broader effort to improve user experience and efficiency in securing train tickets during peak travel times. Railway authorities are advocating for the use of these new tools, acknowledging that they are particularly beneficial during high-demand periods. The authorities are open to receiving user feedback on these new features, demonstrating their commitment to constantly refine the app’s capabilities and meet users’ evolving needs.

Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

