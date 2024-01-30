Ijams Nature Center Unveils Expansion Plan Amid Rising Visitation

Located in the heart of Knoxville, Tennessee, the Ijams Nature Center has officially unveiled its ambitious master plan aimed at expanding and enhancing its facilities. This move comes in the wake of growing popularity and increased visitor demands on its infrastructure.

Expanding Beyond Boundaries

With visitation figures reaching approximately 620,000 annually, the non-profit center, recognized for its rich display of the region's diverse flora and fauna, has decided to take a quantum leap in its growth trajectory. The center's master plan includes a broad spectrum of improvements such as enhancements to the parking lot, renovations to the visitor center, the construction of a new 'Homesite Pavilion' for hosting events, and the addition of a unique, accessible canopy walkway, allowing visitors an exhilarating opportunity to traverse the treetops and bluffs.

The master plan is not limited to the boundaries of Ijams Nature Center. The plan extends to the adjacent Mead's Quarry, proposing the construction of new buildings, which has also witnessed a surge in public use. The goal is to provide a more comprehensive and immersive experience for the visitors.

Adapting to the New Normal

In order to sustain these improvements and manage the burgeoning crowd, Ijams Nature Center has decided to implement a parking fee starting February 19. Historically, the center has relied on grants, donations, and community support for its operations. However, with the rise in visitor numbers, the center is now encouraging an increase in memberships. Members will enjoy several benefits including free monthly programs and exemption from the parking fee. Annual passes for parking will be made available at $50, and the center plans to offer free parking days throughout the year as well.