Humphrey Gears Up for Spring Opening of New Pool Facility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Humphrey Gears Up for Spring Opening of New Pool Facility

As the frosty grasp of winter gives way to the promising warmth of spring, the city of Humphrey stands on the precipice of unveiling a new gem that is set to sparkle in its summer crown for decades to come. A state-of-the-art pool facility, meticulously crafted to deliver a splash of joy to the community, is nearing completion and is anticipated to be ready for its grand opening come spring.

Final Walk-through and Assessment

Members of the Humphrey City Council, maintenance staff, Kevin McElyea, the principal owner of Aquatic Design Consultants, and Chris Gilson, the project manager from Christiansen Commercial Construction of Pender, recently conducted a final walk-through of the pool. McElyea, the mastermind behind the project, created a punch list for the remaining tasks, which, in their minor nature, are not expected to cause any delay in the spring opening.

The facility, which includes a bathhouse and plumbing systems, will undergo a final assessment once the pool is filled with water. The inspection indicated that the project is on track, with training for staff on equipment use and chemical management also discussed.

Safety Measures and Features

With a keen eye on safety, measures for the slide were considered, including possibly adding river rock to indicate restricted areas. The implementation of rules to prevent accidents was also addressed, thereby ensuring that the facility remains a safe and enjoyable space for all visitors.

The pool, which boasts a 6,150 square feet water surface area, will be heated, and includes a zero-depth entry, making it accessible and enjoyable for swimmers of all ages and abilities.

Financing and Voter Approval

The pool’s financing comes from a $2.95 million bond issue, backed by a sales tax increase approved by voters in November 2020. The civic participation and support for this initiative underscore the community’s commitment to enhancing their recreational offerings and quality of life.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

