en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Human Resilience Amidst Drake Passage’s Perilous Voyage: A Tale of Luxury Cruise Passengers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Human Resilience Amidst Drake Passage’s Perilous Voyage: A Tale of Luxury Cruise Passengers

The Drake Passage, a notorious maritime route situated at the juncture of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Antarctic oceans, is famed for its treacherous conditions. Recently, luxury cruise ship passengers faced this daunting journey head-on, confronting high waves that sent furniture sliding across the waterlogged deck.

Experiencing the Fury of the Drake Passage

One such ship, the Atlas World Voyager, was caught in the midst of a tempest while attempting the perilous voyage. Winds reached hurricane strength, blasting the sea into a frenzy and hurling waves as high as 93ft against the vessel. This dramatic scene, captured in a heart-stopping video clip, showed the yacht being lifted by massive waves before plunging several stories down. Despite the violent conditions, the ship, designed to weather such harsh seas, reached its destination, Ushuaia in southern Argentina, without major incident.

The Human Experience Amid Turbulence

Travel influencer Garrett Talcott was aboard the Atlas World Voyager during its tumultuous journey. He recounted his unsettling dining experience, struggling to maintain his meal amidst the ship’s tilting and the hurricane-strength winds. In a similar account, another passenger, Alyssa Ramos, described the unnerving motion of the ship during her passage the previous year. Yet, instead of succumbing to fear, Ramos and her fellow passengers found a unique way to embrace the ship’s movements.

The ‘Drake Passage Slide’

They engaged in an activity they dubbed the ‘Drake Passage Slide,’ using the ship’s extreme movements to slide across the deck. This unexpected game was a testament to the human spirit, a display of resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity. The accounts from both Talcott and Ramos serve as a stark reminder of the extreme and unpredictable conditions travelers may encounter while traversing this infamous maritime route.

0
Travel & Tourism Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
7 mins ago
Shedd Aquarium in Chicago Extends Free Admission to Illinois Residents and More
In a significant move to provide affordable and educational experiences to locals during the colder months, Shedd Aquarium, one of the largest in the Western Hemisphere, is offering a series of free admission days. This initiative caters to Illinois residents, offering them complimentary access on selected dates in January and February. Yet, the generosity of
Shedd Aquarium in Chicago Extends Free Admission to Illinois Residents and More
Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg, Tennessee: A New Destination for Winter Sports Enthusiasts
24 mins ago
Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg, Tennessee: A New Destination for Winter Sports Enthusiasts
Sandhill's Journey National Scenic Byway Conference: Shaping the Future of Nebraska's Tourism
27 mins ago
Sandhill's Journey National Scenic Byway Conference: Shaping the Future of Nebraska's Tourism
Ambassador Cruise Line's Ambience to Resume Service After Extensive Repairs
7 mins ago
Ambassador Cruise Line's Ambience to Resume Service After Extensive Repairs
Letterkenny Emerges as Top Irish Staycation Destination in 2024
7 mins ago
Letterkenny Emerges as Top Irish Staycation Destination in 2024
Ryanair Takes a Stand Against 'Pirate' Online Travel Agents
11 mins ago
Ryanair Takes a Stand Against 'Pirate' Online Travel Agents
Latest Headlines
World News
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
22 seconds
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
32 seconds
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
42 seconds
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
43 seconds
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
1 min
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
1 min
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
2 mins
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
2 mins
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
2 mins
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
49 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app