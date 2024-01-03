en English
Travel & Tourism

HSBC’s Star Alliance Credit Card Revolutionizes Travel Rewards

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
HSBC’s Star Alliance Credit Card Revolutionizes Travel Rewards

In an industry-first, the HSBC Star Alliance Credit Card is redefining the landscape of travel rewards. The card offers a unique pathway for customers to attain Gold frequent flyer status without setting foot on a plane. The proposition is simple: spend $4,000 on the card within the first three months, and enjoy complimentary Star Alliance Gold status for a whole year.

Gold Status: A Gateway to Elite Travel

The Star Alliance Gold status unlocks a suite of premium travel benefits across 26 leading airlines, including airport lounge access, priority airport security, increased luggage allowance, and priority boarding. It’s a golden ticket to a smoother travel experience, whether you’re flying for business or leisure.

Flexibility with Frequent Flyer Programs

The HSBC Star Alliance Credit Card allows users to choose one of seven partner airlines to hold Gold status with. This status is recognized across all Star Alliance member airlines, providing a seamless travel experience regardless of the airline you’re flying with. Additional benefits include local perks like access to Virgin Australia lounges and other Velocity Gold-grade benefits when choosing a Virgin Australia partner airline.

Special Promotions Drive Cardholder Value

A special promotion is currently afoot – cardholders who nominate Air Canada as their frequent flyer program and meet the spending target by February 29, 2024, are eligible to receive 50,000 Aeroplan points. These points can be utilized for flights with Air Canada or its partner airlines, adding another layer of value to the card.

Simultaneously, Capital One has also announced the addition of transfer partners to its travel rewards cards, enhancing the value of its points program. Capital One miles can now be earned and redeemed on five credit cards, either at a fixed value or by transferring them to airline and hotel partners.

This move by HSBC and Capital One is a clear indication of the evolving landscape of travel rewards, where cardholders are seeking greater flexibility and value. It’s an offer targeted at travelers who want to enjoy these benefits well into 2025 and beyond.

Travel & Tourism
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

