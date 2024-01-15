How to Watch Love Island All Stars From Anywhere

The anticipation is over. Love Island All Stars, the special edition featuring a nostalgic reunion of favorites from previous seasons, is back in action. Hosted by Maya Jama, the show promises two months of riveting drama in the South Africa villa, starting from Monday 15 January 2024 at 9 pm on ITV. For those unable to catch it live, ITV's streaming service, ITVX, will make each episode available daily.

Watching Love Island: All Stars Online

Love Island All Stars is the talk of the town, and you don't want to miss it. Whether you're in the UK, Australia, or the US, or anywhere else in the world, there are ways to tune in. The key is to bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

How VPNs Facilitate Global Access

VPNs, like the highly recommended ExpressVPN, allow devices to appear as if they are in a different country. This enhances privacy and provides access to restricted streaming services. ExpressVPN, in particular, offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, serving as a risk-free option for the Love Island enthusiasts.

Availability across Different Regions

Unfortunately, Love Island All Stars is not officially available in the USA. However, past seasons of the UK version have been accessible on Hulu. For fans down under in Australia, the show will be broadcasted on 9Now, with a two-day delay. To overcome this lag, a VPN can be used to access the UK stream for more timely episodes.

For those who'd like a trip down memory lane, all previous seasons of Love Island are available on the same streaming platforms. This offers fans a golden opportunity to catch up or revisit their favorite past episodes.