Transportation

Hotwire’s Downfall: A Closer Look at its Performance in Finding Affordable Airfares

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Once a trailblazer in offering Hot Rates on airfares, Hotwire has seen its star dim significantly, especially when it comes to last-minute flight bookings. Recent assessments of the platform have painted a less than flattering picture, with Hotwire consistently providing the most expensive options for last-minute fares, only sporadically managing to unearth better-than-average rates on other itineraries.

Hotwire’s Performance in Advance Bookings

Although Hotwire’s performance took a turn for the better when it came to advance bookings, it still fell short of finding the cheapest overall fares. What it managed to do, however, was to offer competitive rates on direct flights. Despite this, a glaring flaw in Hotwire’s service is its inability to include no-frills carriers in its search results, leading to missed opportunities for cheaper flight options.

A Specific Case: New York to Paris Flight

For instance, when tasked with finding a fare for a New York-to-Paris flight, Hotwire suggested a $987 fare on Norse Air. In stark contrast, other websites managed to find a much more wallet-friendly $666-$687 fare on Flybee. Such a discrepancy is not a one-off event, but rather a chronic issue plaguing Hotwire’s service.

Limited Search and Filtering Options

Another major criticism of Hotwire lies in its default setting to search one airport at a time. This myopic view leads to it overlooking less expensive flights originating from nearby alternate airports. Furthermore, Hotwire’s filtering options leave much to be desired, lacking crucial features such as preferences for maximum flight time or layover duration.

Hotwire’s Positive Aspects

Despite the critique, it’s not all doom and gloom for Hotwire. It does offer a feature where it displays the cost to fly on alternative dates surrounding the chosen date. While commendable, this single feature is not enough to offset the numerous shortcomings that currently plague the platform.

On another note, it’s worth mentioning that Expedia, along with Orbitz and Travelocity, now utilize the Hotwire engine for their airfare searches. This essentially means that conducting a search on Expedia is effectively the same as conducting a search on Hotwire, a fact that might influence users’ choice of platform.

Transportation
