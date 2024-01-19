Hong Kong Mulls 24/7 Border Control During Lunar New Year to Curb Congestion

In a proactive move to curb the chaos of throngs of mainland Chinese tourists experienced during the New Year's Eve fireworks, the Shenzhen Bay control point at the Hong Kong border is anticipated to operate round-the-clock during the Lunar New Year holiday, from February 9 to 13. This proposal, while yet to receive the green light from Beijing, is an attempt to avert the congestion that left thousands of visitors stranded after the celebrations.

Advertisment

Extended Operating Hours and Rails Services

According to a knowledgeable source, the extension of service hours at the Shenzhen Bay control point is not the only measure being considered. The Lo Wu control point, which serves rail passengers, might also extend its operational hours on select days. Particularly, February 11, when a fireworks display is scheduled in Hong Kong, is being considered for extended service.

Current Border Services Insufficient to Handle Tourist Influx

Advertisment

At present, only four out of Hong Kong's 14 control points offer 24-hour service. However, this has proved insufficient to handle the influx of mainland visitors, especially during peak periods. As reported by the Immigration Department, on December 31, mainland visitors accounted for a staggering 87% of all tourist arrivals in the city. The existing round-the-clock Lok Ma Chau checkpoint was unable to manage this surge in traffic.

Lawmakers Advocate for Improved Transportation Services

In light of the anticipated increase in border crossings during the Lunar New Year, local lawmakers are pushing for better transportation services. This includes adequate bus and train services to handle the expected surge in passengers. Extended rail services and upgraded bus services are part of the proposed solutions to manage the heavy traffic at border checkpoints during peak periods.