Historic Maclay Bridge Closes in Missoula County, Montana: A Crossroad for Infrastructure

The historic Maclay Bridge in Missoula County, Montana, has been indefinitely closed due to structural concerns. The closure, which took effect at 10 a.m. on January 26, 2024, resulted from an inspection conducted by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT). The bridge's condition has led to traffic, pedestrian, and bicycle detours. Now, the county faces a significant decision: whether to make temporary repairs or close the bridge permanently.

Assessing Maclay Bridge's Structural Integrity

The MDT is tasked with assessing bridge safety across the county. Constructed in 1953, the Maclay Bridge spans the Bitterroot River, serving as a crucial single-lane connector between North Avenue West and River Pines Road. The bridge, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016, now poses a safety risk to the public. The cost of restoration was previously estimated at $3.6 million, a figure that now hangs in the balance as officials contemplate the structure's future.

The Future of Bridge Infrastructure in Missoula County

Amidst the current crisis, plans are underway for a new bridge, tentatively known as the Bitterroot River Bridge. This project is currently in the design phase, waiting for environmental approval through the National Environmental Policy Act. If given the green light, construction is expected to commence in 2026. The projected cost is a hefty $15.4 million, funded by federal and state gas tax funds.

Public Sentiment and the Fate of Maclay Bridge

The Missoula County Commissioners have recommended Maclay Bridge's removal if the Bitterroot River Bridge is constructed, citing cost efficiency and potential negative impacts on the Bitterroot River. However, this stance is not without opposition. The Maclay Bridge Alliance advocates for the rehabilitation and preservation of the historic bridge. The closure of the Maclay Bridge and the potential construction of the Bitterroot River Bridge represent a microcosm of the county's larger issue: the replacement of several aging bridges, with total project costs estimated at $20 million.