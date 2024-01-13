en English
Travel & Tourism

Hilton Heights: A Blend of Luxury and Tranquility on Sale in Scotland

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Hilton Heights: A Blend of Luxury and Tranquility on Sale in Scotland

Scotland’s country home Hilton Heights, an architectural marvel featuring six bedrooms, is now on the market for approximately £630,000. Nestled near Drybridge by the Moray Firth, this property offers a captivating blend of rural tranquillity and modern luxury. The house’s location offers panoramic views of the resplendent countryside, the quaint town of Buckie, and the expansive Moray Firth, adding to the estate’s allure.

Modern Luxury Meets Rustic Charm

The stunning interiors of Hilton Heights provide a harmonious blend of modern design and rustic charm. The property features an ultra-modern open-plan kitchen and living space, giving it a futuristic feel. The kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and fixtures, while the living space is designed to be a perfect spot for relaxation and social gatherings.

Bedrooms with Breathtaking Views

Each of the six bedrooms at Hilton Heights offers a serene and restful environment. Large windows and French doors in these rooms provide ample natural light and showcase the magnificent green vistas. Waking up to the sight of verdant landscapes contributes to the overall tranquillity of the space.

Outdoor Spaces for Relaxation

The outdoor area of Hilton Heights is as impressive as its interiors. The grounds, which extend to just under an acre, provide a perfect backdrop for a large garden or a summer house. A patio area further enhances the outdoor space, providing an ideal setting for al fresco dining and relaxation during the summer months.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

