Hidden Gems: Six Lesser-Known Destinations for Romantic Winter Getaways

The winter season, with its enchanting serenity and snugly cold nights, serves as an ideal backdrop for couples seeking a romantic getaway. In an era of overtourism, however, the challenge lies in finding those hidden gems that offer a unique experience away from the thronging crowds. To aid in this quest, travel experts from Fred. Olsen have highlighted six lesser-known destinations perfect for a winter romance.

Lerwick: The Authentic Winter Experience

Despite its frosty weather, Lerwick in Shetland comes highly recommended from a spokesperson for Fred. Olsen. The destination offers a truly authentic winter experience, its remoteness serving as a charming allure for couples yearning for a distinct escapade.

Cobh: A Picturesque Island Charm

Next on the list is Cobh in Ireland, a quaint town that has received high praise from Conde Nast Traveller. Famous for its vibrant 'Deck of Cards' row of houses, Cobh presents a picturesque island charm that is sure to captivate the hearts of its visitors.

Sorrento: A Blend of Scenic Views and Lively Ambiance

For lovers of breathtaking coastal views and lively town squares, Sorrento in Italy is an ideal pick. The city's Piazza Tasso, brimming with energy and Italian charm, offers a slice of life that is both engaging and romantic.

Argostoli: City Excitement Meets Traditional Greek Culture

Argostoli, located on the Greek island of Kefalonia, presents a blend of city excitement and traditional Greek culture. Its unique combination of urban allure and cultural richness sets it apart as a destination worth exploring.

Kotor: A Fortified Town Steeped in History

The fortified town of Kotor in Montenegro, with its historical ambiance and scenic beauty, offers a unique setting for a romantic winter getaway. Its ancient walls and stunning landscapes echo tales of a bygone era, adding a touch of nostalgia to the romantic experience.

Villefranche-sur-Saone: The Capital of Beaujolais

Lastly, Villefranche-sur-Saone in France, also known as the capital of Beaujolais, is a must-visit for wine lovers. Famous for its exquisite wines and bustling weekend market, this French town offers a perfect backdrop for couples seeking a serene yet enchanting winter retreat.