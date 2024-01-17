Harbour Village Beach Club Clinches Hotel of the Year Title in Caribbean Travel Awards

In a significant accolade that underscores its commitment to providing an unparalleled hospitality experience, Bonaire's Harbour Village Beach Club has been crowned the Hotel of the Year by the Caribbean Travel Awards, organized by the Caribbean Journal, a leading authority on Caribbean tourism for over a decade.

Peaceful Sanctuary in the Caribbean Sea

The boutique resort, nestled on the serene island of Bonaire, won praise for its tranquil atmosphere, superlative service, and private beach. Its captivating ambiance, marked by an inviting combination of luxury and comfort, has been instrumental in carving out a unique identity for the 40-room property amidst the Caribbean's abundant resort landscape.

Exemplary Staff and Exclusive Offerings

Upon receiving the prestigious honor, Jessica Gonzalez, the Vice President of Hotel Operations at Harbour Village, attributed the resort's success to its dedicated staff. According to Gonzalez, the team's prime focus on ensuring guest satisfaction and their commitment to maintaining the distinctive offerings of the resort have played pivotal roles in earning this recognition. The resort's unique amenities include a PADI Instructor Development Center for enthusiastic scuba learners, a well-equipped marina, the La Balandra restaurant designed to mimic an antique Spanish ship, and a rejuvenating spa that offers a wide range of services.

Bonaire: A Divers' Paradise

Located in the southern Caribbean, Bonaire is celebrated for its pristine coral reefs, a profusion of marine life, and as a leading dive destination, earning acknowledgement from both the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration and Scuba Diving magazine readers. Over the past three decades, the Bonaire National Marine Park has been instrumental in preserving the island's waters, thereby contributing significantly to its exceptional underwater biodiversity.

The award conferred on Harbour Village Beach Club not only amplifies its status in the Caribbean hospitality sector but also highlights the allure of Bonaire as a premier holiday destination, reflecting its rich marine biodiversity and unrivaled diving experiences.