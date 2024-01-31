Hainan Airlines Takes Flight From Abu Dhabi International Airport: A Boost for UAE-China Relations

Abu Dhabi Airports greeted Hainan Airlines, a new carrier, with open arms at Terminal A of Abu Dhabi International Airport on January 30th. This new entrant marked the first scheduled service by a Chinese airline to Abu Dhabi in ten years, linking the city with Haikou, the capital of Hainan province in China. Operating two weekly flights, the Chinese carrier's presence is a response to the escalating demand for air travel between the United Arab Emirates and China.

Boosting Global Connectivity

With the introduction of the new flights from the state-of-the-art Terminal A, Abu Dhabi Airports aims to solidify the city's status as a crucial global transportation hub for both passengers and cargo. This development is a significant stride in enhancing transport and trade links between the two nations, thereby fulfilling the growing need for air travel options.

A Landmark for UAE-China Relations

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, expressed her elation over Hainan Airlines' inclusion. She viewed the event as a landmark in the UAE-China relationship and anticipated that the new connection would augment bilateral relations and inaugurate opportunities for business and tourism between the two destinations.

Year of the Dragon Takes Flight

Mr. Ma Wang Yi Jin, General Manager of Hainan Airlines' Abu Dhabi Office, also commented on the significance of the airline's launch coinciding with the Chinese Lunar Year of the Dragon. He pledged to deliver exceptional service to travelers on the Abu Dhabi-Haikou route, thereby underscoring the importance of this new venture in the context of the broader UAE-China relationship. The newly-established air route, operating every Tuesday and Saturday using the A330 aircraft, is projected to foster cooperation between Hainan and the United Arab Emirates in economy, culture, and tourism sectors.