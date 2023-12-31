Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Challenging Weather and Heightened Security

As the clock ticks towards midnight, countries around the world have begun to welcome 2024, celebrating the arrival of the New Year with exuberance and anticipation. The Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati were the first to ring in the new calendar year, followed closely by New Zealand and Australia, where the iconic Sydney Harbour fireworks display captivated audiences globally.

Global Celebrations Amidst Challenging Weather

Despite forecasts of a damp and windy start to 2024, millions of people have joined the festivities in their respective countries. In the United Kingdom, London and Edinburgh are bracing for large crowds to gather for major celebrations. The banks of the Thames and the traditional Scottish Hogmanay events are expected to draw thousands, even in the face of challenging weather conditions.

Security Measures Heightened

Security concerns have pervaded the celebratory atmosphere, leading to increased police presence in key locations around the world. Sydney Harbour and New York’s Times Square are among the areas heavily fortified with security personnel. New York’s celebrations feature performances by renowned artists Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, with officials assuring that no specific threats are looming over the event.

France, too, has ramped up security measures, deploying 90,000 officers in light of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games. In a contrasting move, the government of Muslim-majority Pakistan has banned all New Year’s Eve celebrations as an act of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Welcoming 2024 Across the Globe

The weather across the UK is expected to be a mixed bag, with strong winds forecasted for London but drier conditions for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. As the world continues to celebrate, the American island nation of Samoa, located in the Pacific Ocean, will be the last to welcome the New Year. As we move westward from Kiribati to countries like New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, Greece, UK, Brazil, US East Coast, Mexico, US West Coast, and finally ending with Baker Island and Howland Island, the arrival of 2024 is being celebrated with fireworks, concerts, and festivities, displaying humanity’s resilience and optimism in the face of global challenges.