en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Challenging Weather and Heightened Security

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:58 am EST
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Challenging Weather and Heightened Security

As the clock ticks towards midnight, countries around the world have begun to welcome 2024, celebrating the arrival of the New Year with exuberance and anticipation. The Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati were the first to ring in the new calendar year, followed closely by New Zealand and Australia, where the iconic Sydney Harbour fireworks display captivated audiences globally.

Global Celebrations Amidst Challenging Weather

Despite forecasts of a damp and windy start to 2024, millions of people have joined the festivities in their respective countries. In the United Kingdom, London and Edinburgh are bracing for large crowds to gather for major celebrations. The banks of the Thames and the traditional Scottish Hogmanay events are expected to draw thousands, even in the face of challenging weather conditions.

Security Measures Heightened

Security concerns have pervaded the celebratory atmosphere, leading to increased police presence in key locations around the world. Sydney Harbour and New York’s Times Square are among the areas heavily fortified with security personnel. New York’s celebrations feature performances by renowned artists Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, with officials assuring that no specific threats are looming over the event.

France, too, has ramped up security measures, deploying 90,000 officers in light of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games. In a contrasting move, the government of Muslim-majority Pakistan has banned all New Year’s Eve celebrations as an act of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Welcoming 2024 Across the Globe

The weather across the UK is expected to be a mixed bag, with strong winds forecasted for London but drier conditions for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. As the world continues to celebrate, the American island nation of Samoa, located in the Pacific Ocean, will be the last to welcome the New Year. As we move westward from Kiribati to countries like New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, Greece, UK, Brazil, US East Coast, Mexico, US West Coast, and finally ending with Baker Island and Howland Island, the arrival of 2024 is being celebrated with fireworks, concerts, and festivities, displaying humanity’s resilience and optimism in the face of global challenges.

0
Travel & Tourism
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Eases Visa Restrictions for American Tourists in Bid to Revive Tourism

By Bijay Laxmi

Ayodhya's Last Sunset of 2023: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ooty: A New Year's Destination Drawing Tourists and Boosting Local Economy

By Rafia Tasleem

New Zealand Rings in 2024 with Dazzling Fireworks Display in Auckland

By Bijay Laxmi

Spain's Weather Outlook Towards New Year's Eve: What to Expect ...
@Spain · 1 hour
Spain's Weather Outlook Towards New Year's Eve: What to Expect ...
heart comment 0
Karachi’s Denso Hall Set to Transform into City Museum: Mayor Murtaza Wahab Announces March 2024 Opening

By Mazhar Abbas

Karachi's Denso Hall Set to Transform into City Museum: Mayor Murtaza Wahab Announces March 2024 Opening
Gateway of India: A Symbolic Hub for Mumbai’s New Year Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Gateway of India: A Symbolic Hub for Mumbai's New Year Celebrations
Egypt Tightens Travel Regulations for Minors Under 18

By Israel Ojoko

Egypt Tightens Travel Regulations for Minors Under 18
Singaporean Driver Confronted at Malaysian Petrol Station Over Use of Subsidised Fuel

By BNN Correspondents

Singaporean Driver Confronted at Malaysian Petrol Station Over Use of Subsidised Fuel
Latest Headlines
World News
Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
2 mins
Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
3 mins
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
8 mins
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
10 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
10 mins
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
11 mins
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
13 mins
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
14 mins
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
18 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
10 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app