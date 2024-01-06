en English
Travel & Tourism

Georgian Municipalities Embrace Festive Spirit with New Year Celebrations and Markets

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Georgian Municipalities Embrace Festive Spirit with New Year Celebrations and Markets

The spirit of festivity and joy has swept across the Georgian municipalities as they welcomed the New Year with an array of colorful events. From the eastern corners of Kvareli, Gurjaani, Telavi to the western locales of Lentekhi, Zugdidi, Chiatura, and Khobi, the air was filled with the scent of mulled wine, the sound of carols, and the sight of twinkling Christmas decorations.

Christmas Markets and More

In Kvareli, the central square was transformed into a winter wonderland. Visitors could stroll through a vibrant Christmas market, send their letters to Santa at his very own post office, and watch the elves at work in their workshop. The evening was further livened up with a musical carnival and a theatrical performance, culminating in a grand concert that had everyone tapping their feet to the rhythm.

Celebrations Galore

Gurjaani, too, was not far behind in the celebrations. The New Year’s Eve was marked with Santa Claus making a grand entry, followed by performances by local artists. The night continued to sparkle with a concert by the talented Nini Shermadini and her band, adding to the joyous spirit.

A Blend of Entertainment and Tradition

Keeping up with the festive spirit, Telavi arranged a plethora of events, including an open cinema, a musical carnival, a Christmas market, and exhibitions. The grandeur reached its peak with a gala concert and a spectacular display of fireworks that illuminated the night sky. Meanwhile, in Chiatura, the Christmas market and festive illuminations created a beautiful backdrop for children as well as local entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their handicrafts and products, making it a perfect blend of entertainment and tradition.

As these Georgian municipalities bid adieu to the year gone by and welcomed the New Year, their unique celebrations and festive markets indeed exemplified their rich cultural heritage and the spirit of unity and joy.

Travel & Tourism
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Travel & Tourism

